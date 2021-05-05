HARRISBURG – Legislation to designate a Westmoreland County roadway to honor and remember the late Rep. Mike Reese is headed to the state Senate after unanimous approval in the House on Tuesday, said Rep. Ryan Warner, R-Fayette/Westmoreland, prime sponsor of the bill.
“Mike was a great man, a great husband and father, a great friend and a great public servant,” Warner said. “I am humbled by the opportunity to recognize him and carry out the grassroots effort of thousands of his constituents who have signed a petition requesting this road renaming in his honor.”
House Bill 1101 would designate a portion of Route 981 from its intersection with Route 819 to its intersection with Route 2021 in Mount Pleasant Township as the Honorable Mike Reese Memorial Highway.
Reese was born March 7, 1978, in Mount Pleasant and served as state representative for the 59th Legislative District from 2009 to 2021 before his untimely death in January.
The bill moves to the state Senate for consideration.
