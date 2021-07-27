Unity Township and the City of Latrobe, in honor of Pittsburgh Steelers Week in Latrobe from Aug. 2-6, are partnering to host a Steelers house and business decorating contest.
Winners of the house contest will receive two tickets to the Steelers-Detroit Lions preseason game on Aug. 12, while the business winner will earn an autographed football for display in their establishment. Organizers said two winners will be chosen for the house contest.
Contest registration forms can be picked up and returned at the following locations: Unity Township Building, 154 Beatty County Road, Unity Township, or the Latrobe Municipal Building (City Hall), 901 Jefferson St., Latrobe, or by emailing bstraka@cityoflatrobe.com or Info@Unitytownship.org.
All participants must fill out a registration form and return the form by email, in person or by mail by Sunday, Aug. 1. Contest judging is slated to begin Monday, Aug. 2, and winners will be notified on Friday, Aug. 6.
As part of week-long celebration, any local business that has a Steelers “special” or an item on their menu that celebrates the team year-round, should submit their menu or advertised special to bstraka@cityoflatrobe.com.
Organizers are also looking for previous years’ training camp photos. If you would like your photo to be included with the Steelers Week celebration, scan and email the photo to Info@Unitytownship.org.
All menu and photo submissions must be received by Saturday, July 31.
Last month, the Steelers announced they would not be holding camp in Unity Township for the second consecutive year, as 2021 camp is being held at Heinz Field in Pittsburgh and the UMPC Rooney Sports Complex because of concerns from the ongoing coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.
The team said that it was denied approval from the National Football League to hold training camp at an off-site location. The league previously granted approval for the Kansas City Chiefs and Dallas Cowboys to hold respective training camps off-site at Missouri Western State and Oxnard, California.
Because of NFL protocols regarding COVID-19, teams interested in holding training camps at off-site facilities were required to submit a plan. The Steelers submitted their plan to the NFL for a return to St. Vincent College, which included the ability for fans to visit campus and watch practice, as per tradition.
The final practice open to fans will be at noon Aug. 18.
Pittsburgh Steelers’ president Art Rooney II had indicated in March that the organization planned to return to St. Vincent College during a phone call on the team’s website.
Training camp took place at Heinz Field last season, rather than SVC for the 55th consecutive year because of the pandemic. The team’s “Friday Night Lights” practice did not take place locally, either.
The Steelers’ camp at St. Vincent College was the second-oldest site in the National Football League. The oldest continuously operating camp was the Green Bay Packers’ camp at another Catholic college, St. Norbert, in DePere, Wisconsin, which started in 1958.
“I feel bad for the local small businesses and restaurants that depend on the extra income and business during training camp,” Unity Township Supervisor Mike O’Barto said last month. “Hopefully, Steelers’ training camp will come back in 2022. For now, let’s just keep supporting our businesses as we have been doing throughout the pandemic.”
