HARRISBURG – The House last week passed legislation authored by Rep. Jason Silvis (R-Westmoreland/Armstrong/Indiana) to bring the disability placard renewal process into the 21st century.
“Many PennDOT driver services are available online, including renewal of driver’s licenses, photo IDs and vehicle registrations,” Silvis said. “It only makes sense to add disability placards to this list. Those who need this type of accommodation have a limitation that requires parking in close proximity to the entrance to a business or residence. This will eliminate the need for them to make an unnecessary trip in order to renew their placard.”
House Bill 2337 would require PennDOT to allow for an online renewal application process for disability placards. Once the online renewal was complete, a printable temporary placard would be available until a permanent one is sent by PennDOT.
The bill now goes to the Senate for its consideration.
The 55th House District includes Parks Township, and Apollo and Leechburg boroughs in Armstrong County; Saltsburg Borough in Indiana County, and Bell, Derry, Loyalhanna, part of Unity and Washington townships, Avonmore, Derry, East Vandergrift, Hyde Park, New Alexandria, Oklahoma, Vandergrift, West Leechburg and Youngtown boroughs, and the city of Latrobe.
