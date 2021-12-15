Like other hospitals across the region, state and country, the largest health system in Westmoreland County is operating at near capacity as COVID-19 cases continue to rise, especially among people who aren’t vaccinated.
According to Dr. Carol Fox, chief medical officer at Excela Health, as of Dec. 13, 35% of hospitalized patients in Excela’s three hospitals — Westmoreland, Latrobe and Frick — are sick with COVID-19 — a rate that has exceeded the highest point of the pandemic last year.
Those patients, said Fox, are being housed outside of traditional beds in the hospital in other areas to free up care in those areas for non-COVID patients.
“We look at things day by day,” said Fox, who said the hospitals have begun postponing non-emergency surgeries that require in-patient care. Out-patient procedures are continuing to be scheduled for now, but Fox said that could change in the future.
“Anything is possible,” added Fox. “We may need to further limit surgical cases in the future.”
As far as the severity of cases, Fox did say that the majority of patients are not on ventilators.
“However, that does not minimize the severity of this burden,” she said.
Unlike the situation a year ago, Fox said there are things the community can do to help, like getting vaccinated.
According to Fox, of all the COVID-19 patients only 12% are fully vaccinated. By getting fully vaccinated, the community is helping mitigate the stress on hospitals and staff.
“I know it’s a political issue for some, but please get vaccinated and wear a mask,” said Fox. “COVID is very active in our community. If you won’t do it for yourself, do it to protect those around you.”
Fox recalled a situation they see at the hospital over and over. A person is hospitalized with coronavirus and then soon their mother, father, or grandparent, who has serious pre-existing conditions, is admitted.
“We need to do everything, we can to protect them,” she said.
Another factor aggravating the situation is a shortage in staffing.
Hospitals, Fox said, are facing similar staffing shortages as many other industries presently, and healthcare facilities lost an alarming amount of employees in the 22 months of the pandemic.
“Some have retired. Some have resigned. Some have left for new employment,” said Fox.
Many nurses, Fox said, have left Excela to work with nursing agencies that offer more flexibility and higher wages — something that’s affecting staffing not just at hospitals, but at nursing homes and other healthcare entities.
In order to take the stress off of its emergency departments and in response to climbing COVID cases in the region, Excela recently announced the reopening of its testing center in Unity Township, which had been shuttered after cases dropped last summer.
The center, located at 443 Frye Farm Road, is open 2 to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday by appointment. Anyone needing a test should call 800-727-9558 to make an appointment.
The center, however, is not intended for those who require a negative test to travel. Those tests can be scheduled by going to ExcelaHealth.org. The center also is not testing for other illnesses, such as influenza or strep. Those requesting a test should be either experiencing symptoms associated with COVID-19 or have had exposure to someone with COVID.
Tests conducted at the center are polymerase chain reaction, or PCR tests, done via nasal swab and there is no cost.
The emergency department is not the place to come for a test after learning a family member or close contact has been diagnosed with COVID, officials said.
Since the center closed, cases in the county have steadily risen and peaked on Dec. 2 with more than 580 cases reported. Since then, the county has seen its number of positive cases jump by 2,060. Overall, the county has reported 35,515 positive cases since the beginning of the pandemic, and 1,021 deaths, according to the state Department of Health.
In addition, Fox advised the community to take advantage of telemedicine appointments with their primary care physicians, because at this time of year, there are also other respiratory illnesses, like colds and flu cases, that are only going to increase with indoor gatherings related to the holidays.
Fox is quick to remind the community if they have a minor condition, talk to your physician first and avoid coming to the hospital unless absolutely necessary.
