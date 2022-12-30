Valerie Hoegel of Youngwood founded Hospaws in March 2014 when she volunteered for an animal shelter and saw how many people had to surrender their pets when they had no one to take care of them temporarily.

The people would be facing surgery and recovery, or a long illness that would make them unable to provide daily care for their animals.

