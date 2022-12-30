Valerie Hoegel of Youngwood founded Hospaws in March 2014 when she volunteered for an animal shelter and saw how many people had to surrender their pets when they had no one to take care of them temporarily.
The people would be facing surgery and recovery, or a long illness that would make them unable to provide daily care for their animals.
“They just didn’t know what else to do with them,” she said. “So we figured that if Hospaws could help 10 people a year to keep their pets, that would be 10 that would not go into shelters. That would be 10 people who would not lose their pets. We really didn’t know how much of a need there was out there.”
There was such a need, so many requests and so many situations in Westmoreland and surrounding counties in fact, that Hospaws and their 50-plus volunteers are no longer able to keep up.
“We have outgrown ourselves as our little organization and we really needed to expand to make things work,” she said.
That didn’t happen. Instead, the nonprofit is disbanding Dec. 31. Their work will be picked up by Paws Across Pittsburgh (PAP), with Hoegel and some of the volunteers and foster homes continuing to assist that nonprofit.
“A lot of our volunteers have signed on with them and we will be helping with transports and fostering, whatever needs to be done,” Hoegel said. “We don’t want to leave people stranded without resources.”
Hospaws has been many things to many people. Their initial services of fostering pets or providing in-home care expanded to transports to veterinarian appointments, taking in and adopting out pets whose owners went into nursing care or passed away, and filling many other needs. The people they served were not just those with medical needs, but grew to occasionally include someone who was in rehab or jail.
The veterinary bills grew, too.
“They were through the roof, and we didn’t originally plan for medical bills,” Hoegel said. “But what do you do when you take in a dog that needs shots, or is ill, and their people are in the hospital and already struggling?”
Hospaws has connections with the Veterans Administration and responded when men and women were admitted to the VA hospital in Pittsburgh and needed someone to take care of their pets. Sometimes they would show up at the hospital with their dog or cat because they didn’t want to leave them behind. But they couldn’t be admitted until arrangements were made for their pets. That’s where Hospaws volunteers stepped in.
“We helped one veteran multiple times,” Hoegel said. “We took care of his dog Dusty every time he went into the hospital. Then one day his brother called and told us that the man had passed away, and that no one knew that for a couple of days. The brother was going to have Dusty put down because he was old.”
She arranged for them to meet in Youngwood, and soon found a home for Dusty, who lived for three more years.
In another situation where Hospaws had been taking care of a woman’s cats, her caseworker called to report that the woman had passed away at home.
“I got there before the coroner did and got the cats out and then got them new homes,” Hoegel said.
Another woman drove herself to the hospital and when she was admitted, she told the staff that her dogs were out in her car in the parking lot. The woman went straight from the hospital to a nursing home, and Hospaws took her dogs. One has since passed away, and Hoegel still fosters the other.
“So many people don’t have anyone to take their pets,” she said. “Sometimes the family doesn’t want to be bothered, or because their own situations, they can’t take the pets and they don’t know what to do with them.”
People have expressed their gratitude when they came home, or recovered enough to not need Hospaws to help anymore. They’ve said that they wouldn’t have known what to do if they’d come back to an empty house. That’s how much their pets mean to them.
“Pets are 100% family,” Hoegel said. “I’ve had people tell me that if they had to lose their pets, they would have come home to nothing, and would have nothing to fight for.”
Lacrusa Beckman of Hempfield Township was one of the first people that Hospaws served in 2014. When she needed emergency back surgery, she didn’t have anyone else to take care of her dog, three cats and a turtle.
Hospaws volunteers took care of them when she was in the hospital, then continued in-home care during her long recovery. When she was well enough, she joined the group as a volunteer.
“I had become so close to the volunteers who were so compassionate about the work they were doing,” she said. “When I no longer needed their services, I wanted to help others. So I became a volunteer myself.”
Now disabled and facing terminal cancer, Beckman still does some fostering and transporting to help others in need.
Hospaws’ work will continue under PAP’s Short-Term Animal Fosters for Emergencies (SAFE) program.
Paws Across Pittsburgh was founded in 2016 by Jackie Armour of Springdale, who with others were fostering for a statewide rescue and wanted to do more hands-on volunteering in their own community.
“We focused on the Pittsburgh area for dogs and cats that were sickly or needed rehoming,” she said. “We take in a lot of cases of owner surrenders when people can’t keep their pets for whatever reason. Sometimes somebody died, or they just can’t afford to keep their pets anymore. A lot of times there are medical reasons.”
She’s been working with Hoegel and others from Hospaws for some time, so it was a good fit when Hospaws needed to turn their work over to a bigger organization.
“Our SAFE program will be growing, and the Hospaws team that’s coming over to us will work under that program,” Armour said. “It’s basically the same thing that they’ve been doing, but we have a lot more fosters and a lot more volunteers. We’ve been transitioning since the beginning of November and we have already taken in seven or eight dogs through that program. Val is going to kind of continue with that piece under our rescue. I think we are going to be able to help people a lot more since we’ve joined, and we’ll be able to strengthen our program. We’ll be able to help people more and have more support for each other.”
Find Paws Across Pittsburgh on Facebook, or at pawsacrosspittsburgh.com.
