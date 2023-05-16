While the Allies fought the Germans in Europe and the Japanese in the Pacific, most Americans felt safe that World War II had not come to their doorsteps.
Not so.
In June 1942, the Nazis rolled out Operation Pastorius to target a number of locations in the United States. Three were in Pennsylvania, including two places in Altoona.
“A lot of people don’t even know that this was Hitler’s goal,” said Ken Serfass, who will present a program on this topic at 6 p.m. Wednesday at the Adams Memorial Library in Latrobe. “A lot of people don’t know that this was part of Hitler’s spy machine.”
Serfass, who lives in Gettysburg, has been to the library and to the area numerous times to present living history programs, including portraying Gen. Ulysses S. Grant, and a “Polar Express” Christmas program for children.
“We have offered this before and we have asked Ken back by popular demand,” library director Tracy Trotter said about the Horseshoe Curve topic. “We are already at capacity for Wednesday’s program, but people can call to get on a waiting list in case there are cancellations. If we have enough people on our waiting list, we will have Ken come back again.”
Serfass served 20 years with the U.S. Marines and taught high school band after his honorable discharge. Then he found a niche in his lifelong interest in history and trains.
“I started doing history talks and becoming involved in films and TV things, and I had to make a choice of what I was really going to invest my time in,” he said.
Audiences in southwestern Pennsylvania are particularly responsive to the program about Hitler’s plan to blow up the Pennsylvania Railroad’s Horseshoe Curve in Altoona, and also the repair shops in town.
“It’s been a major connection between Chicago being a gateway to the West and coming to the Eastern seaboard,” Serfass said. “The route has been a major connection since it was built in 1854. Hitler had a number of other targets that he fixated on, especially in the East.”
Pennsalt Chemicals near Bensalem and a cryolite plant in Philadelphia were other Pennsylvania sites under threat.
“People who come to hear the story about Altoona are really fascinated and find it interesting on a couple of different levels,” he said. “Obviously, because people in southwestern Pennsylvania have a lot of connections with the Pennsylvania Railroad. Many of them have relatives who worked on the railroad, or they worked there themselves. Also, it never ceases to amaze me how many people in this area know and support their history. The whole region is about their history.”
Operation Pastorius was a failed German intelligence operation. The plan relied on eight Germans who had lived in the United States and were trained to be saboteurs. It didn’t work out. First, a young Coast Guardsman, barely on duty for a month and armed only with flares and a flashlight, encountered German spies coming ashore near New York City. He was hailed as a hero and later went on tour around the country.
Then two of the saboteurs decided to bail out from the plot to plant explosives in train stations, water facilities and other public places.
“One of them called the FBI field office in Manhattan and asked to speak to J. Edgar Hoover,” Serfass said. “The FBI agent hung up on him.”
But they managed to make connections to stop the plot, and by turning in themselves and the others, they escaped execution.
Operation Pastorius was not the only close encounter in the United States during World War II. Serfass also does an impression of a New Jersey lighthouse keeper and how when the lighthouse keeper was a child, he would see cargo ships way out in the Atlantic Ocean being attacked by German U-boats.
“It was not true that the war was only in the Pacific and in Europe, and that nobody bothered us,” he said.
Contact Adams Memorial Library to be put on a waiting list for Wednesday’s program, or for one of Serfass’ future programs.
