Horizontal Wireline Services and employees support Hunters Sharing the Harvest

Horizontal Wireline Services has donated $12,000 to Hunters Sharing the Harvest via a corporate sponsorship that includes employees giving on behalf of Pennsylvania’s venison donation program. Hunters Sharing the Harvest has channeled hunters’ donations to the food-insecure via an integrated network. These donations have provided more than 10 million servings of lean, high-protein venison to food-insecure Pennsylvanians. Shown here are James Santeufemio, HWS northeast district manager; Randy Ferguson, HSH executive director; Mike Marks, HSH board secretary/treasurer; William Armbrust, HWS lead operator; Kristopher Rudge, HWS recruiter; M. Eric Essington, HWS shop foreman; Anna Dormihal, HWS office supervisor, and Robert Helster, HWS inventory specialist and gun room supervisor.

Horizontal Wireline Services, a leading wireline service provider for the oil and gas industry, has committed $12,000 to Hunters Sharing the Harvest via a corporate sponsorship that includes employees giving on behalf of Pennsylvania’s venison donation program.

HWS representatives presented the company’s check to HSH during a Jan. 9 meeting at HWS headquarters in Irwin.

