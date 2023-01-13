Horizontal Wireline Services and employees support Hunters Sharing the Harvest

Horizontal Wireline Services, a leading wireline service provider for the oil and gas industry, has committed $12,000 to Hunters Sharing the Harvest via a corporate sponsorship that includes employees giving on behalf of Pennsylvania’s venison donation program.
HWS representatives presented the company’s check to HSH during a Jan. 9 meeting at HWS headquarters in Irwin.
HWS officials and team members presented the check to Randy Ferguson, HSH executive director, and Mike Marks, HSH board secretary/treasurer. HWS representatives in attendance included James Santeufemio, northeast district manager; Jeff Mlakar, marketing specialist; William Armbrust, field service manager; Kristopher Rudge, recruiter; M. Eric Essington, shop foreman; Anna Dormihal, office manager, and Robert Helster, inventory specialist and gun room supervisor.
“I was excited when Jeff called me in November to say that Horizontal Wireline Services and its employees appreciated our mission and wanted to step up as a supporter,” said Ferguson. “When he called me again at the end of December to report that the company and its employees had committed $12,000 to our operations, I was on top of the world. These funds are so crucial to what we do here in southwestern Pennsylvania, which is historically our highest venison donation region in the state.”
“It was an honor for Horizontal Wireline employees to contribute to such a very worthy cause. We wish Hunters Sharing the Harvest the best of luck as they continue to support those in need throughout Pennsylvania,” said Santeufemio.
Hunters Sharing the Harvest’s nationally emulated operating model works because it ensures that hunters pay nothing to donate their deer and participating processors are paid for their services. Most processors could not afford to donate their services due to the high costs of materials and manpower.
The funding for this reimbursement program comes from the support of key corporate sponsors like Horizontal Wireline Services, public and private foundation support and budgetary allocations from key partner agencies like the Pennsylvania Department of Agriculture and the Pennsylvania Game Commission.
Since 1991, Hunters Sharing the Harvest has channeled hunters’ donations of venison to the food-insecure via an integrated network of participating meat processors, area coordinators and regional food banks. These donations have provided more than 10 million servings of lean, high-protein venison to food-insecure Pennsylvanians.
As the leading independent full-service wireline provider, Horizontal Wireline Services operates bases in the highest producing basins in the United States. The company has extensive experience in the Marcellus, Utica, Mid-Continent, Eagle Ford, Permian Basin, Cline, Niobrara and Bakken regions. Their services are utilized by some of the largest operators in the Pennsylvania shale regions.
