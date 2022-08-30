Hop Thru History

Visitors will be treated to a history lesson in beer at the Ligonier Valley Historical Society’s “Hop Thru History” event on Saturday, Sept. 10, at Compass Inn Museum, Laughlintown. Above Scott Henry, local re-enactor and beer historian, demonstrates late-18th-century processes for brewing beer at last year’s event. On the table in front of him sit samples of ingredients including ground grain, roasted grain, dark grain (used for darker beers), hops and alehoof, commonly known as ground-ivy.

 PHOTO BY TARA EWANITS

Ligonier Valley Historical Society is pleased to present the second annual “Hop thru History” on Sat., Sept. 10, from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. This 21 and older event will showcase 18th- and 19th-century ale brewing in a fun, engaging way. Historical interpreter Scott Henry will be on-site to demonstrate brewing methods in early America.

Patriots of the American Revolutionary War refused to purchase or drink beer from “across the pond.” This sudden need for American-made beer created a thriving economy in the Colonies and the newly formed United States. Founding Fathers Patrick Henry, Thomas Jefferson, Samuel Adams and James Madison vigorously promoted the brewing industry in the Colonies. George Washington operated a small brewery at Mount Vernon, his home in Virginia. During the Revolutionary War, Washington made sure his troops received a quart of beer each day. Beer has always played a pivotal role in American society, and it would have been a crucial part of daily life here at Compass Inn as innkeeper Robert Armor poured many a mug full of local ale.

