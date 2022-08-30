Ligonier Valley Historical Society is pleased to present the second annual “Hop thru History” on Sat., Sept. 10, from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. This 21 and older event will showcase 18th- and 19th-century ale brewing in a fun, engaging way. Historical interpreter Scott Henry will be on-site to demonstrate brewing methods in early America.
Patriots of the American Revolutionary War refused to purchase or drink beer from “across the pond.” This sudden need for American-made beer created a thriving economy in the Colonies and the newly formed United States. Founding Fathers Patrick Henry, Thomas Jefferson, Samuel Adams and James Madison vigorously promoted the brewing industry in the Colonies. George Washington operated a small brewery at Mount Vernon, his home in Virginia. During the Revolutionary War, Washington made sure his troops received a quart of beer each day. Beer has always played a pivotal role in American society, and it would have been a crucial part of daily life here at Compass Inn as innkeeper Robert Armor poured many a mug full of local ale.
“‘Hop thru History’ will focus on the various aspects of 19th-century tavern life, exploring the libations, gossip, food, and other activities enjoyed by many early Americans, including those who would have passed through Laughlintown,” explains Theresa Gay Rohall, executive director of Ligonier Valley Historical Society.
“Visit with historic brewing enthusiast Scott Henry as he demonstrates and discusses home-brewing processes and ingredients of early America as a kettle of homemade craft beer brews over a crackling wood fire on the historic grounds. While here for the day, you will also have the chance to participate in tavern games. This year’s event will be a great opportunity for you to see first-hand historic brewing techniques to get excited about entering next year’s home-brewing competition. Food prepared over a wood-fired beehive oven, drinks, and a fun Bingo-style ‘pub quiz’ game designed just for this event will be available throughout the day,” comments Rohall.
Please save the date for “Hop thru History” next year. It will tentatively be held on Saturday, Sept. 23, 2023, and will feature a home-brewing competition with official rules and prizes.
