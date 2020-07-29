A 41-year-old Honduran man who is in the United States illegally, according to court documents, is being held in Westmoreland County Prison without bond after being accused of sexually assaulting a teenage girl who was swimming at Keystone State Park in Derry Township.
Noe Ivan Soto Alvarez, whose local address according to court papers is in Braddock, was charged with indecent assault after the alleged July 19 incident.
According to court documents, Alvarez and the teenage girl were swimming with separate groups in the beach area at the state park. The girl told police Alvarez allegedly grabbed and sexually assaulted her after she fell off an inflatable raft.
The girl reported the incident to her parents, who called a state park ranger. The ranger then contacted state police.
Tpr. Ty Smith wrote in an affidavit of probable cause that the victim and other witnesses identified Alvarez after police questioned him at the scene.
Alvarez could not provide police with documentation that he was in the U.S. legally, according to Smith.
Alvarez was arraigned July 20 before Magisterial District Judge Mark Bilik and ordered held without bond. Court documents indicate Alvarez “is in U.S. illegally,” and is deemed a high flight risk. He is scheduled to appear before Bilik for a preliminary hearing today, July 29.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.