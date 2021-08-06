A Unity Township man awaiting trial in connection with the death of a Derry woman who police say was shot while sleeping in her bed last summer wants his confessions thrown out. Those confessions, his attorney told a judge, were illegally obtained.
Defense attorney Emily Smarto said Nathan Quidetto, who is charged with criminal homicide, reckless endangerment and weapon charges, should have had a lawyer present during his two-hour interrogation by police two days after 52-year-old Tracy Marie Squib on July 20, 2020, and two days later when he requested a second meeting with investigators.
Smarto told Westmoreland County Court of Common Pleas Judge Tim Krieger during a hearing Tuesday that Quidetto’s confessions should be barred from evidence in the case.
According to police, Quidetto, 21, fired at least four shots from outside a Pandora Road home into the residence at approximately 4 a.m. while Squib, her husband and two children slept inside.
Squib initially thought she had been bitten, but was found bleeding from her upper chest when family members called for help, according to court records. She died a short time later at a hospital. No one else in the home was injured.
Police were pointed towards Quidetto as a suspect by witnesses. When interviewed initially, Quidetto said the firearm had accidentally discharged as he drove, according to state trooper Paige Shreffler. However, she said he changed his story to say he was threatened by a man with a gun and later fired his weapon to fend off a man he saw come toward him from a nearby porch.
Investigators suppose Quidetto was searching for another person who was involved in a botched drug deal and fired into the wrong house. Police don’t believe Squib or any of her family members were Quidetto’s target.
Shreffler testified Quidetto did sign a waiver in which he agreed to speak to police without a lawyer present, however Smarto argued the specific waiver he signed was not a standard document used by police and his confession should be thrown out.
During the second interrogation on July 24, 2020, Quidetto again waived his right to an attorney before giving multiple versions of the story and eventually confessing to firing the fatal shots into the home. Quidetto initiated this meeting through a letter he wrote from jail after he had already been charged with homicide. Again, he signed a waiver document, according to Trooper David Wineland’s testimony.
At this point, Smarto said Quidetto had multiple criminal cases pending, including drug allegations, and was required to have an attorney present.
Krieger made no rulings on the defense motions, but said he would allow the defense 30 days to submit additional briefs. He asked that all written legal arguments be filed this fall.
No date has yet been set for Quidetto’s trial.
