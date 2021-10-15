A Johnstown man wanted for criminal homicide has been apprehended by U.S. Marshals in North Carolina.
According to a release by the state police, Dionte Demond Jones, 28, was taken into custody on Oct. 4 in Fayetteville, North Carolina, and lodged in the Hoke County Jail. He was charged with one count of criminal homicide in the death of Dashawn Cornelius Green, whose body was found by a highway maintenance worker on Jan. 21 in southern Indiana County.
Extradition details are pending.
According to authorities, Jones shot Green on the evening of Jan. 18, 2021, at a residence along C Street in Johnstown. Charges were filed Saturday before Cambria County Magisterial District Judge John Prebish Jr., who issued a warrant for Jones’ arrest on Saturday.
A mother and daughter from Johnstown are also facing charges in Cambria County for hindering the investigation, according to police.
Janayah Precious Smith, 23, was charged Sept. 28 with hindering apprehension or prosecution and misdemeanor counts of abuse of a corpse and obstructing administration of law or other governmental function. She was arrested Oct. 2 and then remanded into the Cambria County Prison in lieu of $75,000 monetary bail.
Smith’s mother, Joyce Ann Smith, 58, was also charged with three felony counts of hindering apprehension or prosecution and a misdemeanor count of obstructing administration of law or other governmental function and remanded to the Cambria County Prison in lieu of $50,000 monetary bail.
She faces a preliminary hearing on Oct. 14.
According to police, Green’s body was found in a grassy area along the 2000 block of Mulligan Hill Road in West Wheatfield Township at 2:16 p.m. Jan. 21. Police immediately responded to the scene and confirmed the discovery by a Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) employee, who was there inspecting a nearby drain. Green was pronounced dead at the scene by Indiana County Coroner Jerry L. Overman.
An autopsy revealed the victim died of a gunshot wound and the death was ruled a homicide.
As part of the investigation, troopers learned that Green’s girlfriend and family began searching for him on Jan. 18 after not being able to locate him or reach him by phone. He was reported missing to the City of Johnstown police department on Jan. 19.
With the assistance of JPD, troopers learned that officers had been dispatched at 7 p.m. Jan. 18 to a report of “shots fired” in the area of C Street. JPD officers arrived and canvassed the area. Multiple residents said they heard five gunshots in rapid succession at approximately 7 p.m. that evening. However, police were unable to located any victims.
On Jan. 27, troopers executed a search warrant at a residence at 163 C St.. During the search, police seized seven 9mm shell casings found approximately 3 to 5 feet from the back door. They also observed what was thought to be dried blood, which was later confirmed to be the blood of Green. The area was located approximately 55 to 65 feet from the rear door of the home. Troopers also found four bullet strikes into the ground 33 to 55 feet from the door.
The investigation, which involved multiple agencies, interviews and review of cell phone records and DNA analysis, led troopers to file charges against Jones. Members of the team were assisted by the Indiana County District Attorney’s office, the Indiana County Coroner’s office, the Cambria County District Attorney’s offie, Johnstown police and the U.S. Marshals Service.
