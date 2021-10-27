A good neighbor, volunteer, local pharmacy, civic club and community leader were honored Monday at the 76th annual Greater Latrobe-Laurel Valley (GLLV) Regional Chamber of Commerce Dinner and Awards Celebration.
It was an awards event two years in the making as last year the event had to be canceled due to COVID-19 restrictions. President/CEO Briana Tomack said although the chamber and its member businesses went through “many challenges and changes over the last year and a half, the spirit of the chamber remained steadfast.”
“It’s been a rough year,” Tomack said. “A rough year and a half.”
She added that many of the awardees, whom she referred to as “hometown heroes,” showed great enthusiasm and instead of listing all the reasons something couldn’t be done, they persevered.
The chamber honored Ed Kubicek with the chamber’s special recognition of the Fred Rogers Good Neighbor Award.
Kubicek, an absolute staple for every Downtown Latrobe event, dressed for the occasion coming to the podium to accept the award in the telltale red cardigan made famous by Rogers.
Through tears, Kubicek said, “Thank you, Latrobe.”
The award isn’t given every year and has only honored two other “neighbors” — Dow Carnahan in 2016 and Judy Swigart in 2021.
Next Jodee Harris of First Commonwealth Advisors, a woman with big ideas, tenacity and resolve, was honored as the chamber’s Volunteer of the Year.
In her commemorative video, friends and colleagues called her “relentless” and said “if she says she’s going to do something, she does it.”
Honored as Small Business of the Year was local pharmacy, The Medicine Shoppe. The award was presented to Sue Schropp by Mike Porembka, who also emceed’d the evening.
Porembka said he simply can’t overstate how important the pharmacy was to helping the school district battle back from the COVID-19 virus.
“She stepped up and vaccinated 500 members of the Greater Latrobe School District...she helped us turn the tide against this pandemic.”
Earlier in the evening, Porembka, assistant superintendent and incoming superintendent of the Greater Latrobe School District, said he was honored to be asked to emcee the event again.
He began by asking that attendees honor his boss or “work wife,” Dr. Georgia Teppert, who after 24 years with the district has decided to retire. While he’s happy for her personally, he said he almost feel like they are getting divorced after so many years together.
He touted Teppert’s “unfailing courage and strength” as she led the district through an unprecedented challenge during the global pandemic.
In addition, the chamber awarded the Latrobe Rotary Club with its Non-profit of the Year award. A volunteer organization of business and professional leaders who provide humanitarian service, and help to build goodwill and peace in the world, the Rotary Club of Latrobe spearheads a number of special projects, including beatification efforts in Downtown Latrobe, such as the holiday wreath program, along with partnering with the school district on a backpack program that gives students backpacks filled with nutritional food to take home for the weekend.
Lastly, the chamber honored James R. Okonak, executive director of the McFeely-Rogers Foundation, with the 2021 Community Service Award.
The award that has honored individuals and organizations that contribute time, talents and resources unselfishly to the community without expecting compensation or similar renumeration.
It has been presented annually since 1958 and the list of individuals includes names like Alex G. McKenna, Arnold Palmer and Fred Rogers, and organizations like the Latrobe Volunteer Fire Department, Latrobe Area Hospital’s Little Shop, the Greater Latrobe Fourth of July Committee and St. Vincent College.
Okonak was referred to by colleagues as the “Wizard of Oz,” and “a visionary who brings people together.”
Okonak said even prior to the pandemic, nonprofit organizations are stretched thin when it comes to staff and the pandemic only exasperated that. So, anything he can do to help is the least he can do. As an example, Okonak said look at what the chamber was able to accomplish with just two employees.
Okonak was extremely honored by the award.
“I’m humbled and extremely honored to receive the Community Service Award,” said Okonak.
Also joining Tomack and Proembka and awardees on the podium was the 2021 Banana Split Princess, Amaya Churley, who spoke about the opportunities she’s had since being named princess and continues to look forward to doing more community service this fall.
The chamber also made sure to celebrate last year’s awardees, who were honored in a separate ceremony, including Tanya Rockwell, Volunteer of the Year; Greater Latrobe School District Parks & Recreation, Non-Profit of the Year; Rose Style Shoppe, Small Business of the Year, and Dean Miller, Community Service Award recipient.
The event was held with the theme the “Roaring Twenties,” and featured many getting into the spirit dressed as flappers or gangsters. There was also a photo booth for those wanting to commemorate the evening.
Tomack said she was extremely grateful to the Fred Rogers Center for agreeing to host the event. Tomack said this is the first event held at the center since the pandemic that was not school sanctioned.
