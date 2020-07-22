State police at Indiana report Steven Paul McCloskey, 23, of Homer City was charged on July 10 with three felony offenses, including alteration or destruction of a Vehicle Identification Number (VIN), theft and receiving stolen property after police allegedly found a stolen all-terrain vehicle buried in the yard of McCloskey’s home.
McCloskey was arraigned before Magisterial District Judge Robert S. Bell and released on $20,000 unsecured bail awaiting an Aug. 12 preliminary hearing.
Troopers were dispatched around 7:52 p.m. July 9 for a report that a 2009 Suzuki King Quad ATV had been stolen from a home along Shoup Road in West Wheatfield Township. The victim told police that after finding his ATV had been stolen the day before, he received information that McCloskey was attempting to sell a “hot” ATV.
Police located McCloskey at his Buffington Township home and learned the ATV may have been buried in the backyard earlier that day. Troopers noticed a backhoe parked near freshly disturbed soil in the yard and a search warrant revealed the victim’s ATV wrapped in plastic and completely buried under the freshly disturbed soil. The wheels, tires and plastic were found to have been removed from the ATV, and the VIN was found to have been ground off of the vehicle’s frame. Troopers recovered the items removed from the ATV at other locations, police said.
