The Westmoreland Housing Alliance Team (WHAT) will be conducting a census of homeless people living in the county from 5 to 8 p.m. today (Wednesday), Jan. 27, as part of a statewide effort to plan for the needs of homeless people living in Pennsylvania.
The state of Pennsylvania receives federal money for homeless assistance programs and a portion of those dollars come to Westmoreland County to provide housing interventions including shelter and hotel stays. The Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) now requires all grant recipients to conduct an annual census of homeless people in order to continue or initiate funding to those counties and municipalities that request it.
WHAT is interested in locating individuals and families that may be living in areas that may be dangerous, inadequate for human habitation and/or harmful, especially during the winter months. WHAT is also interested in any special needs that these individuals and families may have that hinder them from obtaining housing on their own.
Volunteers will assist with the census by visiting targeted locations where homeless persons are known to reside and by providing walk-in sites in five geographic areas: Latrobe, Greensburg, New Kensington, Monessen and Jeannette.
From 5 to 8 p.m. on the night of the census, volunteers will be available to assist homeless individuals at the following sites:
- Salvation Army, 255 3rd St., New Kensington;
- Faith Forward, 338 Main St., Latrobe;
- Community Room, 419 S. 6th St., Jeannette;
- Schooner Youth Center, 719 Schoonmaker Ave., Monessen;
- Excela Crisis Response Center, Depot & W. Pittsburgh St., Greensburg.
Welcome Home (Greensburg) and Union Mission (Latrobe) will also be prepared to accept walk-ins during the count.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.