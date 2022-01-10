A Derry Township couple was duped out of $18,000 by a person who was supposed to be taking care of them — a home health aide, who is accused of stealing the money and gambling away some of it.
Brittany Ann Cararini, 28, of Greensburg, was charged by Westmoreland County detectives with theft, access device fraud and receiving stolen property.
According to court documents, detectives were notified by a relative of the couple back in August of some suspicious disbursements from the couple’s accounts in the previous year. Det. Ray Dupilka said Cararini, who was employed by a staffing agency, no longer works there.
Investigators said bank statements showed numerous retail purchases made through Cararini’s CashApp account and cash withdrawals at Live! Casino PIttsburgh in Hempfield Township.
Cararini told investigators that she bought groceries and other items for the couple and used the CashApp to reimburse herself, according to court documents. Detectives said the couple indicated that they use those accounts mostly to save funds from disability payments and take care of household bills, and that they had not authorized any of the purchases or withdrawals in question.
Cararini is free on $17,000 unsecured bail. A Jan. 26 preliminary hearing is scheduled.
