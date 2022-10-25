Summer is a time when we all can enjoy the outdoors more frequently. The days are longer and schools are out of session as festivals and farmers markets spring up throughout the area.
Being in a state with all four seasons, farmers only have a limited amount of time to make a profit from their products. As the colder months roll in, farmers must become more creative to continue to make their living in the off-season. Whether it be through selling other products aside from produce, creating local partnerships, or making enough profit in a limited window, local farmers have created ways for us to support them no matter what the season is.
Red Arrow Farms is a small farm located in Ligonier Township and represents a sense of community in their work. Jace Wandrisco partners with his sisters, the Binky family, and Jackie Kollar to help run the beef farm.
“There isn’t an off-season for us,” said Jace.
Jace and the other partners all work other jobs, but that doesn’t slow down their work on the farm. During the summer, they participate in Ligonier Country Market, which occurs every Saturday morning throughout the summer. As you stroll through their booth, you will find Jackie Kollar, who is the face of the market. The farm formerly sold honey but is now strictly a meat market. Since COVID-19, their family business has only increased.
“There has been more interest since COVID,” said Jace, referring to supporting local businesses and small farms.
Red Arrow Farms has their farm open every first and third Saturday of the month for families to buy halves and quarters of beef. They also have a website set up explaining all about their business and how they can be supported. Prices and further information can be found at http://www.redarrowfarms.com/home.
Another great local staple is Palmer’s Farm located between Latrobe and Greensburg. Anyone who lives in the area for any point of time knows about Palmer’s famous sweet corn, which is sold in the late summer.
“We are truly blessed by the nature of our business,” said Neil Palmer.
At their produce stand, which is located on the family farm, they sell sweet corn, tomatoes, cucumbers, zucchini and more. Through the pandemic, their business only thrived even more due to larger chain stores being so limited on produce.
“Our stand was already outside, which made people feel comfortable to come,” Neil said.
Because of this outcome, they haven’t had a need to worry about surviving in the off-season since. Their advertising is strictly by road signs or word of mouth, which has only encouraged the strong community response toward this local staple. Palmer’s Farm has a website, which gives a full list of produce, their sustainability practices and how they give back to the community. All this information and more can be found at https://www.palmersfarm.com/home.
Not only are farmers markets and festivals important for small farms, but also local partnerships. Nature’s Way Market, which is in Greensburg, partners with various types of local farmers to sell their products at their store. Some of the local farms include Pleasant Lane Farms, Palmer’s Farm, Kanaga Farm, Market 1911, Keenan Family Farms, Curt Fisher Honey and Friendship Farms. A complete list of partnerships and what products they provide can be found at https://healthylivingatnatureswaymarket.com/vendors.html.
