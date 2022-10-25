Summer is a time when we all can enjoy the outdoors more frequently. The days are longer and schools are out of session as festivals and farmers markets spring up throughout the area.

Being in a state with all four seasons, farmers only have a limited amount of time to make a profit from their products. As the colder months roll in, farmers must become more creative to continue to make their living in the off-season. Whether it be through selling other products aside from produce, creating local partnerships, or making enough profit in a limited window, local farmers have created ways for us to support them no matter what the season is.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.