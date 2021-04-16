Anyone who grew up dreaming of living in Mr. Rogers’ Neighborhood may have missed an opportunity to take that dream a step further by moving into a Squirrel Hill home previously owned by the man himself.
A five-bedroom, four bath home that had been owned by Fred Rogers and his wife, Joanne, until the early 1960s recently hit the market, listed for $850,000.
It was already under contract as of Friday, according to the listing on Zillow.com.
“Subtle sophistication meets modern lifestyles,” the listing on Coldwell Banker says of the home at 5381 Northumberland St. “Over 3,600 square feet of charming and functional house in the desirable, walkable Squirrel Hill neighborhood.”
Rogers, born and raised in Latrobe, became a children’s television icon thanks to his show “Mister Rogers’ Neighborhood,” which aired from 1968-2001.
Rogers passed away in 2003 at age 74.
His widow Joanne died in January.
The couple’s former Squirrel Hill home was built in 1921, according to the real estate listing, which also originally included a birth announcement for the Rogers’ youngest son, John, that was featured in an alumni publication for Rollins College in Florida, where Fred and Joanne met. The announcement listed the family’s address as 5381 Northumberland St. in Pittsburgh.
According to the Allegheny Real Estate Portal, former Pittsburgh Steelers offensive coordinator Randy Fichtner also owned the home prior to the current seller.
