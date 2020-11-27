A state police fire marshal is investigating the cause of a fire that damaged a Derry Borough home Wednesday morning.
The blaze was reported at 8:39 a.m., according to Westmoreland County 911 dispatchers, and firefighters from Derry, Bradenville, Darlington, Latrobe, Ligonier, Lloydsville, Youngstown and Blairsville responded to the scene on the 700 block of East 1st Avenue.
No one was home at the time of the fire, according to fire officials. Several pets died in the fire, Derry Borough Fire Chief Josh Campbell told the Pittsburgh Tribune-Review.
He said the family, which was not identified, had moved into the home just a few weeks ago.
“When we got here it was going pretty well throughout the house, but we believe it started somewhere on the rear side. It had already gotten into the walls, so it was a pretty difficult fire and took about 45 minutes to get it under control,” Campbell said.
Firefighters remained on the scene for several hours to extinguish hot spots and ensure the fire wouldn’t rekindle. One firefighter was treated at the scene by Mutual Aid Ambulance, according to fire officials.
