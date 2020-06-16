The Very Rev. Daniel C. Mahoney, pastor at Holy Family Catholic Church in Latrobe, will retire July 8, according to a list of pastoral appointments and announcements issued by Bishop Edward C. Malesic and the Diocese of Greensburg.
Mahoney last month was treated to a surprise celebration of the 50th anniversary of his ordination into the priesthood. A parade with a police escort, eight fire trucks and nearly 200 vehicles filled with people who cheered, honked horns, rang cow bells and held up signs made its way past the church on May 9 to celebrate the occasion.
Mahoney is from Harrisburg and attended St. Vincent Seminary where he obtained a Master of Divinity Degree. He was ordained a priest by Bishop William G. Connare on May 9, 1970, at Blessed Sacrament Cathedral in Greensburg. He has had many assignments throughout the diocese, including a previous one at Holy Family. He returned there as pastor in July 2007, and has remained.
He has served as chaplain in several groups, and is also the recipient of a number of medals and awards.
The diocese announced the assignment of the Rev. Richard J. Kosisko, JCL, to pastor of Holy Family Parish in Latrobe, while continuing his duties with the Tribunal of the Diocese of Greensburg. Kosisko comes to Holy Family from an assignment as pastor of Saint Pius X Parish and Visitation of the Blessed Virgin Mary Parish in Mount Pleasant, and Saint Raymond of the Mountains Parish in Donegal.
Mahoney’s impending retirement and the other pastoral appointments were announced in the affected parishes at weekend Masses June 13-14.
The appointments and announcements include Mahoney’s retirement, the completion of term of three priests in the Diocesan International Priests’ Program, and the official appointments of four members of the Capuchin Franciscan community that is being established in Indiana.
The complete list, with the effective dates of the appointments, follows:
Effective July 1:
- The Rev. Jose Ricky F. Cortez with the completion of his term in the Diocesan International Priests’ Program is returning to the Diocese of Tandag, Philippines;
- The Rev. Gregorio D.C. Soldevilla Jr. with the completion of his term in the Diocesan International Priests’ Program is returning to the Diocese of San Jose de Antique, Philippines;
- The Rev. Andres C. Gumangan, with the completion of his term in the Diocesan International Priests’ Program is returning to the Archdiocese of Tuguegarao, Philippines.
Effective July 8:
- The Very Rev. Daniel C. Mahoney, VF, retired from Pastor of Holy Family Parish, Latrobe, Vicar Forane of Deanery IV and as Bishop’s Representative for Matters Pertaining to the Celebration of Mass in the Extraordinary Form, with residence in St. Rose Parish rectory, Latrobe.
Senior priest active:
- The Rev. Robert M. Washko from Pastor of Holy Family Parish, Seward, to Senior Priest Active with Parochial Responsibilities at St. Peter Parish, Brownsville, and St. Cecilia Parish, Grindstone, under the direction of the Pastor, The Rev. Timothy J. Kruthaupt, and St. Francis of Assisi Parish, Western Fayette County, under the direction of the Pastor, The Rev. William G. Berkey, with residence in St. Cecilia Parish rectory, Grindstone.
Pastors:
- The Very Rev. Thomas A. Federline, VF, from Pastor of St. Bernard of Clairvaux Parish, Indiana, and Vicar Forane of Deanery II to Pastor of St. Pius X Parish and Visitation of the Blessed Virgin Mary Parish, Mount Pleasant, and St. Raymond of the Mountains Parish, Donegal, with residence in St. Pius X Parish rectory, Mount Pleasant.
- The Rev. Richard J. Kosisko, JCL, from Pastor of St. Pius X Parish and Visitation of the Blessed Virgin Mary Parish, Mount Pleasant, and St. Raymond of the Mountains Parish, Donegal, to Pastor of Holy Family Parish, Latrobe, while continuing his duties with the Tribunal of the Diocese of Greensburg;
- The Rev. William J. Lechnar, from Pastor of St. Mary, Our Lady of Guadalupe Parish, Kittanning, and St. Mary, Mother of God Parish, Yatesboro, to Pastor of Holy Family Parish, Seward, while remaining director of diocesan pilgrimages;
- The Rev. Ronald J. Maquiñana, from Pastor of St. Mary, Mother of God Parish, Freeport, to Pastor of St. Mary, Our Lady of Guadalupe Parish, Kittanning, and St. Mary, Mother of God Parish, Yatesboro, with residence in St. Mary, Our Lady of Guadalupe Parish rectory, Kittanning;
- The Rev. Victor S. Baguna, from Administrator pro tem of St. Mary, Our Lady of Guadalupe Parish, Kittanning, and St. Mary, Mother of God Parish, Yatesboro, to Pastor of St. Patrick Parish, Brady’s Bend;
- The Rev. Gilbert C. Gente, from Parochial Vicar of St. Paul Parish and Saint Bruno Parish, Greensburg, to Pastor of St. Mary, Mother of God Parish, Freeport.
Parochial vicars
- The Rev. Rodolfo P. Mejia, Jr., from Parochial Vicar of St. Thomas More University Parish, Indiana, and Our Lady of the Assumption Parish, Central Indiana County, to Parochial Vicar of Church of the Resurrection Parish, Northern Indiana County, with residence in the rectory in Heilwood;
- The Rev. Mark R. Dunmire, to Parochial Vicar of St. Bruno Parish and St. Paul Parish, Greensburg, with residence in St. Bruno Parish Rectory, Greensburg.
Vicar Forane (Dean):
- The Rev. Paul A. Lisik, to Vicar Forane of Deanery IV, while remaining as Pastor of Immaculate Conception Parish, St. John the Evangelist Parish and St. Rita Parish, Connellsville, as well as St. Aloysius Parish, Dunbar;
- The Rev. Alan N. Polczynski, to Vicar Forane of Deanery II while remaining as Pastor of Christ, Prince of Peace Parish, Ford City, and St. Lawrence Parish, Cadogan.
Chaplain:
- The Rev. Rodolfo P. Mejia, Jr., Chaplain to Indiana Regional Medical Center, Indiana, while remaining Parochial Vicar of Church of the Resurrection Parish, Northern Indiana County.
Other:
- The Rev. Thumma Fathimareddy, from Parochial Vicar of St. Francis of Assisi Parish, Western Fayette County, St Peter Parish, Brownsville, and St. Cecilia Parish, Grindstone, to Priest in Residence with pastoral and liturgical responsibilities at St. John the Baptist Parish, Perryopolis;
- The Rev. Matthew J. Morelli as Bishop’s Representative for Matters Pertaining to the Celebration of Mass in the Extraordinary Form, while continuing as Pastor of Church of the Good Shepherd Parish, Kent, and Spiritual Director of the Holy Name Society of the Diocese of Greensburg.
The Most Rev. Edward C. Malesic, JCL, Bishop of Greensburg, at the presentation of The Very Rev. Thomas Betz, OFM Cap, provincial minister, Province of St. Augustine (Capuchin Franciscan Friars), has made the following announcement and appointments:
- The establishment of a Capuchin Community and new Friary in Indiana at St. Bernard of Clairvaux Parish to provide pastoral ministry and leadership at the parishes of Saint Bernard of Clairvaux, St. Thomas More University, Indiana, and Our Lady of the Assumption, Central Indiana County, along with university campus ministry services at Indiana University of Pennsylvania. The Friary will be established at St. Bernard of Clairvaux Parish rectory.
Pastors:
- The Rev. John A. Pavlik, OFM Cap, as Pastor of Our Lady of the Assumption Parish, Central Indiana County, with residence at the Friary at St. Bernard of Clairvaux, Indiana;
- The Rev. Richard N. Owens, OFM Cap, as Pastor of St. Bernard of Clairvaux Parish and St. Thomas More University Parish, Indiana, with residence at the Friary at St. Bernard of Clairvaux, Indiana.
Parochial vicar:
- The Rev. Tage A. Danielson, OFM Cap, as Parochial Vicar of St. Bernard of Clairvaux Parish and St. Thomas More University Parish, Indiana, with residence at the Friary at St. Bernard of Clairvaux, Indiana.
Other:
- Brother Thomas Choi, OFM Cap, in residence at the Friary at St. Bernard of Clairvaux, Indiana.
Effective July 27:
- The Rev. Efren C. Ambre, with the completion of his first term in the Diocesan International Priests’ Program and in anticipation of a second term here, has been granted a six-month leave to return to his home Diocese of Bangued, Philippines, in accordance with U.S. Immigration policy.
Administrator pro tem:
The Rev. Thumma Fathimareddy, administrator pro tem of St. John the Baptist Parish, Perryopolis, with continued residence in Saint John the Baptist Parish Rectory, Perryopolis.
