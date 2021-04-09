The late Shulamit Bastecky spent decades telling the story of her life, one filled with tragedy, miracles and hope. She told it so that young people would know, and she told it so that it won’t happen again.
Bastecky, who passed away in January at the age of 79, survived the Holocaust with the help of a nun who hid her in a crib in a basement.
On Wednesday evening, she was honored at the Yom HaShoah Holocaust Memorial service held at the Congregation Emanu-El Israel in Greensburg, which co-sponsored the virtual program with Seton Hill University’s National Catholic Center for Holocaust Education.
Sister of Charity Gemma Del Luca, who founded the center in 1987, first heard her story when Bastecky came to the annual Kristallnacht (Night of the Broken Glass) ceremony at the university. The event memorializes the two days in November 1938 when a wave of anti-Semitic violence spread through Nazi Germany. It was named after the shattered glass from store windows that littered the streets.
“She never ceased to be grateful and to emphasize that one person could make a difference,” Sister Gemma said of Bastecky.
The memorial hosted by Rabbi Lenny Sarko began with community members and clergy lighting six candles.
“We pay homage to the 11 million people killed under the Nazi regime and commemorate this event so that we never forget, so that it will never happen again,” he said.
The six candles, he added, were to commemorate the six million Jews in that number.
“This evening we gather to remember those millions of people who were senselessly murdered by the Nazis but we also give thanks for the blessings of those who were saved, and those who survived,” said center director James Paharik. “And particularly we give thanks for those who share their stories with our community. Shulamit loved to tell her story. Her favorite thing was to meet young people to let them know how she survived the Holocaust and to tell them the lessons that we must learn about the Holocaust in our own time. Tonight, we memorialize her.”
Bastecky was born in 1941 in Vilnius, the capital of Lithuania, four weeks after the Germans invaded the city.
“Our deadly game of hide and seek began that year and lasted until 1945,” she wrote in a piece that Sister Gemma read at the memorial. “A Roman Catholic nun, a righteous gentile, risked her life to save mine. I don’t remember the nun. I know that she came as often as she could and gave me enough food to survive until she came the next time.”
Bastecky was malnourished when she emerged from the cellar. The nun placed her on the bank of a river so that Lithuanians could find her. She was given a Lithuanian name, and her family found her in an orphanage. They recognized her by a birthmark on her body.
Decades later, she could not remember the face nor the voice of the nun, nor recall the touch of her hand.
“But my feeling of gratitude and respect for that nameless nun will remain with me forever,” she wrote.
“These are her words,” Sister Gemma said, “and so much of who Shulamit became is rooted in this, in her lost childhood.”
Bastecky’s close friend Marilyn Messina became her caregiver in the last months of her life.
“Shulamit’s purpose was to relay the message that you can make a difference,” she said. “The light of six candles signified her survival, of facing the life of a hidden child, an accomplished social worker and advocate for justice. She was and is the light of this world.”
William Snyder, who teaches history in the Greater Latrobe School District, recalled the impact that Bastecky made on him and his students when she visited the school in 2013. He also noted the impact of the late Robert Mendler of Latrobe, who was moved through 10 concentration camps and later spent a lifetime educating about the Holocaust and speaking out against prejudice of every kind.
“There is no lesson as impactful as learning from those who lived lives such as hers,” he said. “Even though reliving her own pain would be horrible, these great souls relived unimaginable pain time and time against so the lessons of pain would not be forgotten.”
Snyder added that Bastecky told the students at Greater Latrobe High School that “hating is a wasteful energy.”
“We can never let her message be forgotten or allow her legacy to perish,” he said.
