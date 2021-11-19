Holly Jolly Christmas in Latrobe set Dec. 4

Downtown Latrobe will ring in the holiday season with the city’s annual Holly Jolly Christmas event, to be held from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 4.
The event will feature a meet and greet with Santa at the James H. Rogers Memorial Park from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. The first 300 children will receive a gift bag sponsored and provided by LHTC Media and the Greater Latrobe-Laurel Valley Regional Chamber of Commerce.
Additional activities will include story time with Mrs. Claus at 512 Coffee & Ice Cream; crafts at Adams Memorial Library; edible dreidel making with WQED at Latrobe Art Center; snowball games with Greater Latrobe Parks and Recreation; hot chocolate spoon dipping at 512 Coffee & Ice Cream; a Daniel Tiger Selfie Station; rock painting at the chamber visitor center, and barrel train rides.
The Holly Jolly Christmas Gingerbread House Contest will also be returning to this year’s event. Creative bakers and builders can submit their contest entry forms online at hollyjollylatrobe.com and drop off their completed houses at WCCC-Latrobe, where voting will take place Thursday, Dec. 2, through Saturday, Dec. 4. Entry forms are due no later than Wednesday, Nov. 24, and completed houses must be dropped off on Monday, Nov. 29, and Tuesday, Nov. 30, at WCCC-Latrobe. Winners will be announced at the end of the Holly Jolly event on Saturday, Dec. 4.
“We are absolutely thrilled to be bringing the annual Holly Jolly Christmas event back to Latrobe and celebrate the holiday season with the city’s residents and visitors,” said Michael Tusay, executive director at Latrobe Art Center. “Although we are still mindful of the ongoing pandemic and taking necessary precautions, we could not be more excited to gather together for the holiday season and welcome visitors of all ages to enjoy our scheduled holiday activities.”
In addition to the day’s holiday activities, visitors will be able to live music and entertainment at the intersection of Main and Ligonier streets, including performances by East End Kids, Christ the Divine Teacher School Carolers & Instrumentalists, Greater Latrobe Senior High School Choral Ensemble, members of Derry Area High School marching band, Laurel Valley Academy of Dance, and the Trinity Lutheran Singers. Food trucks will be located on Main Street, and local artists will have booths set up inside Latrobe Art Center selling a wide variety of art and handmade jewelry.
Holiday shoppers will also have a chance to be rewarded for shopping with local merchants and vendors. Shoppers who visit local downtown merchants can submit a stamped holiday shopping card for a chance to win a gift basket of items from these participating merchants: Chicora’s Boutique; Eclectique; GrayDog Comics & Toys; Greater Latrobe-Laurel Valley Regional Chamber of Commerce; The Medicine Shoppe; Blended & Brewed; Terri’s Gourmet Sweet Treats; 512 Coffee & Ice Cream; Rose Style Shoppe; Ricolita’s Café; Latrobe Art Center; H & S Furniture and Lampshades, and Latrobe Farmers Market vendors (located inside the Quatrini Rafferty building on Ligonier Street.)
This event is being organized by Adams Memorial Library, Greater Latrobe-Laurel Valley Regional Chamber of Commerce; Latrobe Art Center; Latrobe Farmers Market, McFeely-Rogers Foundation; WQED, and local merchants in partnership with the city of Latrobe.
For more information on Holly Jolly Christmas in Latrobe festivities, call 724-537-7011 or visit www.HollyJollyLatrobe.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.