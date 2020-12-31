Travis Hollobaugh has been appointed unit director at Adelphoi’s Sweeney Home in Unity Township. He will oversee the day-to-day operations at the residential group home.
Hollobaugh began as a counselor at Adelphoi’s Raphael House seven years ago, before transitioning to serving as an advisor at Saxman House and a clinical coordinator at Sweeney Home.
Hollobaugh holds a bachelor of arts degree in psychology from Clarion University and holds several certifications in trainings which he provides for Adelphoi staff.
For nearly 50 years, Adelphoi has offered a broad continuum of care that includes group homes, foster/adoptive services, education programs, mental health services and community-based programs. To learn more about Adelphoi, call 724-804-7000 or visit www.adelphoi.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.