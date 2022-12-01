This time of year brings many joyous traditions such as baking cookies with family, gazing at Christmas lights in the local neighborhood, or even participating in Black Friday shopping with loved ones.
Not only are families creating cherished memories, they’re also preserving communities.
Michael Tusay has worked at the Latrobe Art Center for two years and is excited to help put together this year’s Holly Jolly Christmas downtown. Occurring this weekend beginning Thursday, Dec. 1, with Latrobe Community Light Up Night, and running until Saturday, Dec. 3, this event is nothing short of Christmas family fun.
Holly Jolly Christmas is put together by various merchants, the city of Latrobe, and the McFeely-Rogers Foundation, and never disappoints in bringing the holiday spirit to light.
“I’m thankful for continuous participation; without them, it wouldn’t be the same,” Tusay said.
This year at Holly Jolly Christmas, there will be character meet-and-greets, including Elsa and Anne from “Frozen,” as well as Peg and Cat from the popular PBS kids show “Peg + Cat.” Some other activities include a live nativity from Holy Family Church, a DIY snowman station, an edible dreidel booth, reindeer food making, vendors for holiday shopping, and much more.
Jarod Trunzo, executive director of Latrobe Community Revitalization Program, spearheads the holiday decorations which one can spot all over town. Decorating takes weeks to do, but always comes together due to the efforts of the community members.
“We have an ecosystem of volunteers and organizations,” Trunzo said.
From placing wreaths on street poles to vendor planning and of course all of the decorated Christmas trees along the streets, the community of Latrobe comes together to truly create a beautiful holiday season in the neighborhood.
Another tradition found in the Latrobe area is Lights of Love, which is presented by the Latrobe Area Hospital Aid Society. Coming up on its 35th anniversary, Lights of Love is an event to remember and honor loved ones present and past. Nancy McKinnon has been a chairperson on the committee for 10 years and has enjoyed every step of this event.
“Lights of Love allows us to pause in a time when prep for Christmas has begun and has allowed us to consider what matters,” McKinnon said.
Marie Sheffler is also on the committee and has been for the entire 35 years Lights of Love has occurred. Sheffler is the one who receives candles from the Ceremony of Remembrance and honors the candle bearers. This year is the first year of celebrating back in person due to COVID-19, which excites all involved.
“We can gather again safely,” McKinnon said.
What began to raise funds for the local hospital has now turned into a timeless tradition to gather with loved ones for loved ones. Lights of Love will be hosted this year in the former Robindale Energy in the former Latrobe Elementary School building Dec. 6 beginning at 6:30 p.m. in the auditorium.
No matter what traditions you may celebrate or if you would like to start some new ones, the community is full of events this holiday season.
