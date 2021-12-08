The Lincoln Highway Experience, which is located along Route 30 East in Unity Township, will host a free Holiday Open House from 5 to 8 p.m. today (Wednesday), Dec. 8, at the museum.
Visitors will enjoy a vintage holiday celebration the Lincoln Highway Experience museum with free museum admission, hot chocolate, coffee and cookies in their restored 1938 diner, and unique holiday gifts sold in the gift shop and by local vendors ranging from woodworking to jewelry to artwork to one-of-a-kind home décor, knit mittens, Christmas ornaments and more.
A quartet from the Westmoreland Symphony Orchestra will provide live holiday music from 6 to 8 p.m. in the diner area. Funding for the live entertainment for this event is provided by the Westmoreland County Local Arts Grant Program.
Local artisans will include Bridget Mayak, Mary Lou Myers and Jennifer Penrose, Peg Panasiti, Sue Hrubes and John Sabato.
No reservation required. For more information, contact Lauren Koker, executive director of the Lincoln Highway Heritage Corridor, at lauren@LHHC.org or 724-879-4241.
