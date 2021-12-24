Join the Westmoreland Historical Society from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 29, at the Westmoreland History Education Center at Historic Hanna’s Town, 809 Forbes Trail Road, Hempfield Township, for Holiday Family Day, a fun day of hands-on activities and crafts celebrating winter and the holiday season. All ages are welcome to enjoy a variety of activities.
At the Education Center, create winter- and holiday-themed crafts and decorate holiday cookies. A special program that will be offered is a storytime with the Westmoreland Symphony Orchestra (at 1 p.m. in the Education Center), which includes a reading of the picture book “Itzhak: A Boy Who Loved the Violin,” with musical interludes performed by a violinist.
The program also includes admission to the exhibit “Penn’s Woods: Plenty for the Use of Man.”
Step inside Hanna’s Tavern to see Christmas decorations, warm up by the fire, and learn how people celebrated the holidays in the late 18th century. Outdoors, enjoy a self-guided walking tour of holiday history along the paths. Stop by signs that explore historical vignettes including the history of Christmas trees, Santa Claus, cards, caroling and more.
The Westmoreland History Shop will feature seasonal décor, handmade ceramics, books for adults and children, vintage toys and games, and many other special gifts and keepsakes. Holiday items will be on sale at 40% off.
The latest event updates will be available here: https://westmorelandhistory.org/events/holiday-family-day-2021.
Enjoy all activities with the regular admission price, which is $8 for adults, $6 for children age 6 and up and seniors, and free for children age 5 and under and Westmoreland Historical Society members.
Attendees for both programs will also follow the Westmoreland Historical Society’s COVID-19 procedures. Full details can be found here: https://westmorelandhistory.org/covid-19.
Historic Hanna’s Town preserves and interprets the history of the first Westmoreland County seat of government, established in 1773. The historic site, listed on the National Register of Historic Places, is collaboratively maintained by the Westmoreland Historical Society and Westmoreland County Parks and Recreation.
Keep up to date on activities and events at www.westmorelandhistory.org.
For information about Historic Hanna’s Town and the Westmoreland Historical Society, call 724-836-1800.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.