Historic Hanna’s Town will host its Holiday Family Day Thursday, Dec. 29, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Westmoreland History Education Center, 809 Forbes Trail Road, Hempfield Township.
Admission is $8 for adults, $6 for children and seniors, and free for children 5 and under. Admission is free for Westmoreland Historical Society members.
Join them at Historic Hanna’s Town for Holiday Family Day, a fun day of activities celebrating winter and the holiday season, great for all ages.
At the History Education Center, create winter- and gnome-themed crafts, and decorate holiday cookies. At the German constructed Klingensmith log house have a try at stringing your own garland, creating your own pomander ball or making your own tin punch holiday/winter-themed decoration to take home.
Step inside Hanna’s Tavern to enjoy the 18th-century log house decorated for Christmas, and cozy up by the warmth of the fire, for story time. At noon, “Stopping by Woods on a Snowy Evening” by Robert Frost, suitable for ages 3-6, will be read. At 1 p.m., join them for “The Gnomes Winter Journey” by Ernst Kreidolf, suitable for ages 4-8.
Outdoors, take a self-guided walking tour of holiday history along the paths. Stop by signs that explore historical vignettes including the history of Christmas trees, Santa Claus, cards, caroling and more.
The Westmoreland History Shop will feature seasonal décor, handmade ceramics, books for adults and children, vintage toys and games, and many other special gifts and keepsakes.
Historic Hanna’s Town preserves and interprets the history of the first Westmoreland County seat of government, established in 1773. The historic site, listed on the National Register of Historic Places, is collaboratively maintained by the Westmoreland Historical Society and Westmoreland County Parks and Recreation.
Keep up to date on activities and events on their website at westmorelandhistory.org or visit them on social media: Facebook Historic Hanna’s Town & Westmoreland Education, Twitter @WCHistory and Instagram westmorelandhistory. For information about Historic Hanna’s Town and the Westmoreland Historical Society, call 724-836-1800.
