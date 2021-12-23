During the hustle and bustle of the holidays, it’s easy to overlook one of most important parts of the season: Sharing in the Christmas spirit.
Jamie Huemme, co-owner of Sharky’s Café in Unity Township, said that’s the driving force behind the restaurant’s second annual holiday meal distribution project.
“I guess I would use the word gratitude. It’s that time of year when maybe we’ve lost sight of kind of what the holidays really mean: Being able to brighten someone’s day,” she said.
The Sharky’s Holiday Dinner Drive, now in its second year, began in 2020 as a way for the restaurant to give something back and show its appreciation for the community’s support during the tough first year of the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.
“For the first couple of weeks to months, the world stopped. Things shut down, restaurants were only doing takeout and delivery. It was a scary moment for restaurant owners,” Huemme said. “Seeing the number of people ordering online and picking up curbside food, and hearing their words of encouragement, it was definitely something that got our spirits up.”
The first Holiday Dinner Drive brought in enough donations for hundreds of meals to be distributed to families in need, and Huemme said she and her husband, Sharky’s co-owner Johnathan Huemme, now plan on doing it every year going forward.
“It really was a huge success,” Jamie said.
This year, generous members of the local community have been making donations for the meal distribution since Thanksgiving. Each meal costs $16.99 and consists of ham, potatoes, a vegetable, salad, bread and butter.
Anyone interested in donating can call Sharky’s at 724-532-1620 or visit the restaurant in person to make their contribution, whether it is a set monetary amount or a specific number of meals. Jamie said donations will be accepted up until 5 p.m. today (Thursday), Dec. 23, as Sharky’s kitchen staff and a group of 35 to 40 volunteers will be busy preparing and packaging the meals from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.
This year’s goal is 600 meals, Jamie said, and as of Wednesday morning the dinner drive was getting close with a total of 470 meals donated. She noted that if the goal isn’t met through donations, Sharky’s will contribute the rest to ensure the project reaches its goal.
The families who will receive the meals are selected through the annual Shop with a Cop program, during which local police go shopping with area children, and the Rotary Club of Latrobe’s Food for Thought Backpack Program, which provides nutritious meals to school children in need.
Jamie said vouchers for some of the dinner drive meals were distributed to families at the Latrobe Shop with a Cop event on Dec. 15.
“They were really just thrilled, the kids got to go shopping and then the icing on the cake was they had Christmas meals coming,” she said. “They were beyond thankful.”
She said last year, when families were provided with their meals, the positive impact of the project became clear.
“Seeing the look on those kids’ faces is a really special moment,” she said.
She said that while there’s already a team of volunteers ready to help package the meals today, anyone who wants to help is welcome to stop by the restaurant for any length of time from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. to pitch in.
“The people who are volunteering are excited to dive in and help out. I encourage anyone who wants to join us to come up and volunteer,” she said.
“It’s a difference-maker.”
She also offered her gratitude to the kitchen staff at the restaurant who will prepare the meals.
“They’ve been working extremely hard the past two years. We have a pretty loyal crew back there. They’ll be the ones getting all this food prepped and ready to go,” she said.
