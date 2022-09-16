The Railroad Days will return to Derry this weekend but Thursday kicked off the celebration by bringing the community together at Mossback Park for the Hobo Picnic.
Derry Railroad Days’ annual celebration aims to “recognize and preserve, for present and future generations, the rich railroad history of Westmoreland County,” according to the website www.derryrailroaddays.com.
The picnic brought those from Derry and surrounding communities together for music and Hobo stew, which was made with a new recipe this year. For $5, guests got a bowl of hot stew, roll, cupcake and a drink.
Angela Moore, who lives right up the road from the park, said she has been coming to the Hobo Picnic for a few years and was excited to try the new stew this year.
“Oh, it’s good!” she said after her first bite.
Close to 50 people gathered in the park and listened to acoustic covers while enjoying their stew.
Esther Ulery of Latrobe said she would be out of town and missing Railroad Days this year but wanted to take part in the Hobo Picnic because it “just sounds so fun.”
“(The trains) are really interesting to see and it’s important to keep the history alive, especially for the kids who don’t know how the hoboes hopped the trains,” Ulery said.
While the origin of the word hobo is not specifically known, it was a term that saw regular use starting in the Northwestern United States in the late 1860s after the Civil War. While many were migrant workers who traveled from town to town via railroad, some were also veterans trying to make their way either back home or somewhere else to start a new life.
This year, Derry Railroad Days will start at 10 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 17, with its annual parade. The parade will start at AV Germano Hall and end at Y Street and 3rd Avenue.
Around 50 food and craft vendors will line East 2nd Avenue and South Chestnut Street on Saturday and Sunday, Dan Schall, a committee member, said.
As the premier fall event in Derry, Railroad Days has continued to grow year after year, according to Schall.
“Coming out of a pandemic, it’s great to see more parade and vendor entrants than last year and we hope to see more people come out,” Schall said.
A total of seven bands will provide visitors with entertainment on both Saturday and Sunday, with Chuck Blasko and the Vogues headlining Saturday evening and Seven Mile Road headlining Sunday afternoon.
Guests will notice how much Derry Railroad Days has grown this year with the inclusion of bigger and better bands and vendors, Schall said.
Along with the blue caboose gift shop, people will be able to view a model train display. The caboose had its leaking roof repaired over the summer and with the money raised this year, the foundation hopes to develop plans for restoring its red caboose, Schall said.
The winners of the Grandview Elementary School coloring contest will also be announced Saturday.
Derry Railroad Days will run on Saturday, Sept. 17, from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m., and Sunday, Sept. 18, from noon to 5 p.m.
Joe Wells can be reached at lb.joewells@gmail.com or 724-537-3351 Ext. 30.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.