The Railroad Days will return to Derry this weekend but Thursday kicked off the celebration by bringing the community together at Mossback Park for the Hobo Picnic.

Derry Railroad Days’ annual celebration aims to “recognize and preserve, for present and future generations, the rich railroad history of Westmoreland County,” according to the website www.derryrailroaddays.com.

Joe Wells can be reached at lb.joewells@gmail.com or 724-537-3351 Ext. 30.

