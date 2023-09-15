Derry kicked off its Railroad Days celebration Thursday with its Hobo Picnic at Mossback Park in Derry Borough.
The event has become the traditional way local residents get ready for the weekend event that celebrates Derry’s railroad heritage.
Folks were able to score a bowl of stew, roll, cupcake and a drink for $5 while listening to the sounds of the Three D’s playing music from the gazebo.
McChesney Farms donated the beef for this year’s stew.
The Hobo Picnic and Railroad Days not only get the residents of Derry out of their homes for the weekend but also give former residents like Shirley Dankesreiter a reason to come back and visit.
Dankesreiter now lives in Latrobe, but she has been coming to Railroad Days since it started, she said.
“There’s quite a bit of heritage here,” Dankesreiter said.
She and Tom Ruffner recalled many of the old hobos who would take part in the yearly festivities. They named the many different hobos, like Sugar Bear and Virginia Slim, they have met over the years.
Ruffner, in a blue Railroad Days sweatshirt, pointed to some writing near his right shoulder. It was the signature and marking of Redbird Express, also known as King of the Hobos.
The community event also pulls in a lot of excitement from the Derry Area School District.
This year’s coloring contest brought in nearly 200 entries from Grandview Elementary students. The winners and all other entries will be on display during Railroad Days.
The Grandview students will also head into the weekend dressed in their best track attire for Friday’s Dress Like a Railroader Day.
Derry’s Railroad Days will officially begin at 10 a.m. Saturday with the parade. The parade will start at AV Germano Hall and end on Y Street.
State Route 217 will be closed from North Chestnut Street to Y Street for the parade. South Chestnut Street and East 2nd Avenue will be closed throughout Railroad Days.
Railroad Days officially opens Saturday at 11 a.m. and will run until 8 p.m. On Sunday, the event will run from noon to 5 p.m.
This year’s event will bring in around 50 food and craft vendors. The Railroad Days committee will be selling popcorn and cotton candy throughout the weekend.
The Lil’ Engine Station will have activities for children along with some carnival games and trackless train rides.
At least seven bands will take the stage during the celebration playing a variety of music.
Joe Wells can be reached at jwells@latrobebulletinnews.com or 724-537-3351 Ext. 30.
