The haunted Hobgoblin Hikes are just around the corner. These free haunted walks are sponsored by Westmoreland County Parks and Recreation.

The Hobgoblin Hikes alternate between four regional parks every year; in 2022, Hobgoblin Hikes will be offered only at Mammoth Park Saturday, Oct. 22, and at Northmoreland Park Saturday, Oct. 29. Hikes run continuously from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m., rain or shine, and will only be canceled due to dangerous and severe weather.

