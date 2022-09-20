The haunted Hobgoblin Hikes are just around the corner. These free haunted walks are sponsored by Westmoreland County Parks and Recreation.
The Hobgoblin Hikes alternate between four regional parks every year; in 2022, Hobgoblin Hikes will be offered only at Mammoth Park Saturday, Oct. 22, and at Northmoreland Park Saturday, Oct. 29. Hikes run continuously from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m., rain or shine, and will only be canceled due to dangerous and severe weather.
Recommended for ages 8 and over, the Hobgoblin Hikes are half-mile guided outdoor walks through the haunted woods of the park. Visitors can expect to be led through tunnels and cemeteries, and past more than 100 zombies, ghosts and monsters. No two Hobgoblin Hikes are exactly the same and each park has unique haunted scenes.
The Hobgoblin Hikes are a safe family alternative to conventional trick-or-treating. Parents are encouraged to attend with their children. Monetary donations are appreciated.
Volunteers ages 15 and over are needed to serve as trail guides or work at scare stations. There will be a volunteer meeting the Tuesday before each hike. Limited costumes and props will be available for loan. Please call 724-830-3959 if you wish to volunteer your talents – group participation is encouraged.
Mammoth Park is located in Mount Pleasant Township, accessible via Greensburg-Mount Pleasant Road, and state routes 981 and 982. Northmoreland Park is located in Allegheny Township, accessible via state Route 356 from U.S. Route 66 and state Route 56.
If you’d like to volunteer, please attend one of the group’s meetings or call 724-830-3959. For more info, please call Westmoreland County Parks and Recreation at 724-830-3950 or visit its website at www.co.westmoreland.pa.us/parks.
