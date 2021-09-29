Westmoreland County Parks and Recreation will hold its annual haunted Hobgoblin Hikes at two sites this fall, at Cedar Creek Park in Rostraver Township on Saturday, Oct. 16, and at Twin Lakes Park in Hempfield and Unity townships on Saturday, Oct. 23.
Hikes run continuously from 7 to 9 p.m. and will only be canceled in the event of severe weather.
Recommended for ages 8 years old and over, the Hobgoblin Hikes are half-mile guided outdoor walks through the haunted woods of the park. Visitors can expect to be led through tunnels and cemeteries, and past more than 100 zombies, ghosts, and monsters. No two Hobgoblin Hikes are exactly the same and each park has unique haunted scenes.
The Hobgoblin Hikes are a safe family alternative to conventional trick-or-treating. Parents are encouraged to attend with their children. Monetary donations are greatly appreciated.
Volunteers ages 15 and older are needed to serve as trail guides or work at scare stations. There will be a volunteer meeting the week before each hike. Limited costumes and props will be available for loan for those interested. Group participation is highly encouraged.
If you’d like to volunteer, park officials recommend attending one of the meetings or calling 724-830-3959. For more event details, call Westmoreland County Parks and Recreation at 724-830-3950 or visit www.co.westmoreland.pa.us/parks.
