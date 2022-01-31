A driver accused of seriously injuring a Latrobe woman and then fleeing the scene last week has turned himself into authorities.
Bobby Paul Bryer, 30, of Derry Township, surrendered to police Friday morning. He is free after posting $50,000 bail at his arraignment hearing. Bryer is facing charges of aggravated assault by vehicle, accidents involving death or personal injury and several other related offenses, including speeding.
Police are still looking for Bryer’s red Dodge pickup truck, which he allegedly was driving when he struck the woman, 42-year-old Mary Bathurst, outside the Union Mission in Derry Township. Anyone who tries to fix or hide the truck could be facing a tampering charge.
Police are asking anyone who may know of the truck’s whereabouts to call 911 or state police at Kiski Valley at 724-697-5780.
Bryer arrived at district court Friday with his attorney, Dick Galloway, who said Bryer works part-time out of state, but that he has lived here all of his life. Bryer told Magisterial District Judge Kelly Tua Hammers that he is unemployed.
Hammers rejected a request from Galloway for unsecured bond, referencing a summons on a harassment citation filed Dec. 16 by state police, to which Bryer failed to respond. He described issues about receiving mail.
Bathurst was struck by a truck outside of the Union Mission, where she works as a facility attendant. She reportedly was walking along the side of the road to take out the trash around 6 p.m. Jan. 22, when the truck slammed her into a wooden fence 40 feet away. Two facility residents were with her, according to police.
Although she is expected to survive, she is facing a lengthy recovery. A spaghetti dinner fundraiser is being organized, hosted by the Union Mission Ambassadors in partnership with the Union Mission, from noon to 5 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 6, at the American Legion Post 515 in Latrobe. Tickets cost $10 and benefit Bathurst and her family directly. Tickets are available for dine-in or take-out at the shelter. There will be basket raffles at the dinner. For more information, contact co-worker Cathy Shine at 724-689-5341 or cshine@theunionmission.org.
According to police, investigators received leads through interviews of an acquaintance of Bryer’s and his wife. The acquaintance reported that Bryer came to her home Sunday and mentioned he hit something on the side of the road after a night of drinking, according to court documents. On Tuesday, Bryer’s wife said he had left home to pick up food, and when he returned, he told her he hit something on the side of the road.
According to court documents, his wife said he knew he had hit a person.
Bryer’s preliminary hearing is set for Feb. 9.
