STATE COLLEGE — Members of the Ligonier Valley community dawning red-and-black turned out in droves to fill the seats of Penn State University’s Beard Field on Thursday.
They came to support the Lady Rams’ softball team, which finished its historic season just short of a state title during a heartbreaking 1-0 nine-inning defeat against Line Mountain in the PIAA Class 2A State Championship game.
But the result of Thursday’s state-title game didn’t matter — in terms of making history — as the Lady Rams became the school’s first girls team to compete in a state title game.
“It’s insane. It is something that I will never forget,” said senior Kailey Johnston, who accounted for one of Ligonier Valley’s two hits against Line Mountain. “Obviously, it’s not the outcome we wanted, but we made history in our school, which I think is awesome.”
Ligonier Valley junior ace Maddie Griffin threw 17 strikeouts and allowed six hits, including a game-winning walk-off double by Kaely Walshaw in the ninth inning which scored courtesy runner Brooke Barwick.
The game featured eight complete scoreless innings before Line Mountain scored the winning run. Griffin dueled with Line Mountain pitcher Kya Matter, a UMBC recruit, who allowed just two hits while also fanning 17 batters.
The four batters at the bottom of Line Mountain’s lineup had 12 at bats against Griffin on Thursday. They went down on strikes all 12 times.
Griffin finished the season with a 19-3 record and recorded 316 punch-outs. Despite finishing as state runner-up, she said just reaching the state title game had been the team’s goal since the beginning of the season.
“At the beginning of the year we had that talk No one has ever done it, so it’s great to do it,” she said. “It’s a little bit surreal.”
Not only were the Lady Rams aware of their history-making accomplishment, but the Ligonier Valley community at large rallied behind the team ahead of the team’s historic championship game.
Fans decorated their yards and the Diamond with red-and-black. Some made signs to show support for the team and offered well wishes in-person and on social media — while others even made the 93-mile drive from Ligonier to State College to root for the team when it faced Line Mountain in the state championship. There were also fire truck-led parades around the Diamond to celebrate the Lady Rams’ success in the state tournament.
“It’s a big deal. I think everybody in the town knows it,” Ligonier Valley head coach Mark Zimmerman said of being the first girls’ team in school history to play for a state title. “I can’t tell you how many people have reached out to me — former players, people I haven’t talked to in years.”
Zimmerman, a 1974 Ligonier Valley graduate, said community members even approached him while shopping at Giant Eagle to wish him and the Lady Rams “good luck” in the championship.
“People I don’t even know, they see the hat or see the shirt and say, ‘Hey, good luck coach,’ and they don’t know me from Adam. They just know I’m with the softball team,” Zimmerman said.
The Lady Rams earned an opportunity to play for the state championship following a 6-1 rout of Union City during Monday’s PIAA Class 2A State Semifinal at Slippery Rock University.
The Lady Rams became just the fifth Ligonier Valley or Laurel Valley team to compete in a state title game — the first by the former.
“Honestly, I think it’s amazing,” said senior Bella Vargulish. “The group of girls that we have now we’ve been together since we were playing rec as 5-year-olds. And it has just come together and prepared us for this moment. Unfortunately, we didn’t win, but we’re still a great group of girls.”
The Laurel Valley boys’ basketball team reached the state title game four times — in 1969, 1970, 1971 and most recently in 1981. That was the last team from Ligonier Valley or Laurel Valley to compete for a state championship prior to this season. The sister schools consolidated in 2010.
The Ligonier Valley girls’ volleyball team, then nicknamed the Lady Mounties, reached the semifinals and finished fourth in the state during a double-elimination tournament in 1976. The last Ligonier Valley team to advance to the final four in state competition before the current group was the 2016 Ligonier Valley football team, which lost in the Class 2A semifinal.
Prior to this season, Ligonier Valley advanced to the quarterfinals of the state softball playoffs twice since 2010. In 2013, the Lady Rams lost against Riverside, the WPIAL champion, and they fell against District 4 champion Montgomery in 2010. The Lady Rams also lost against Ellwood City in the opening round of the 2017 state playoffs.
Ligonier Valley finished third in Class 2A during its first season back in the WPIAL. The Lady Rams fell, 3-1, against Shenango in the WPIAL semifinal but bounced back with a 4-0 win versus 2019 Class 2A state champion Frazier in the third-place consolation game.
The Lady Rams spent the previous 50 years in PIAA District 6. For the past 20 years, Ligonier Valley was a member of the Heritage Conference, where the Lady Rams won a title in 2019 but lost in the semifinals of the District 6 Class 3A playoffs later that season.
Johnston, who finished the season with 26 hits, five doubles, two triples, 15 RBI and 16 runs scored, said she “definitely didn’t expect” the levels of success the Lady Rams reached this season.
‘I had no knowledge of the WPIAL at all. No knowledge of the teams that we were going to be playing,” she said. “...I was just thinking, ‘I have to hit, I have to field, and I have to trust Maddie on the mound.’ And if we can do that, we can win games. And we did that. And we made it here, and I’m just really proud of our performance this season.”
Griffin and Johnston both said the team’s historic season put Ligonier Valley softball on the map.
“It was awesome,” Griffin said of the crowd at Thursday’s championship game. “I wasn’t expecting a lot of people to come because softball is not very popular in Ligonier.”
Johnston said the school — like many others in small towns — focuses on football, basketball and baseball.
“But just seeing everyone there, and the Diamond was decorated and there was just red-and-black everywhere,” she said. “People had stuff in their yards. Even as we were coming over the mountain, people were standing out with signs. It was just so awesome to see all these people care so much that we’d done so well.”
