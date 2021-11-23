On Sunday, Nov. 28, for the fifth consecutive year, more than 1,650 museum stores representing all 50 states and the District of Columbia, 24 countries, and five continents will offer inspired shopping at museums and cultural institutions during Museum Store Sunday.
The museum shop at Historic Hanna’s Town and the Westmoreland Historical Society plant to take part in this signature annual initiative and join museum stores worldwide by offering unique gifts for the holiday season.
The Westmoreland History Shop will be offering 20% off merchandise (except consignment). The shop includes history-inspired books for adults and children, holiday and home décor, stocking stuffers, ornaments, vintage toys and games, jams and jellies, handmade ceramics, jewelry, artwork, and more.
Museum Store Sunday offers a special shopping experience in one of a kind stores showcasing broad assortments of unique, mission-specific gifts. The Westmoreland History Shop is located in the Westmoreland History Education Center at Historic Hanna’s Town in Hempfield Township and benefits the nonprofit Westmoreland Historical Society.
Additionally, the day includes special activities like holiday card making (some of which we will collect and donate to local nursing homes), tree decorating, and sweets. Visitors can also receive free admission to our exhibit, Penn’s Woods: Plenty for the Use of Man, which explores the regional history of woodworking and carpentry through historic woodworking tools, furnishings, photographs, documents, and stories across centuries.
Shoppers can look forward to Museum Store Sunday as the global annual day to Be a Patron — and shop conscientiously and support museum stores and their missions worldwide. While there is only one Museum Store Sunday each year, everyone is encouraged to Be a Patron of museums and museum stores all year round.
Keep up to date on activities and events online at www.westmorelandhistory.org. For information about Historic Hanna’s Town and the Westmoreland Historical Society, call 724-836-1800.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.