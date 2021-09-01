Historic photography show on Korean War era opens Sept. 14

“Faces of Ligonier Valley: Veterans of the Korean War Era,” the topic of the 2021 historic photography show, opens for public viewing from 4 to 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 14, in the Pennsylvania Room of the Ligonier Valley Library.
The display includes: photographs, documents, memorabilia, uniforms and other items relating to experiences of the war: in Korea, Germany, military bases across the country, the globe, and here on the home front.
Refreshments will include individually packed snacks and bottled drinks.
Russ Raisig, a volunteer from Soldiers and Sailors Memorial Hall, will present “Korean War Footlocker Program,” at 6 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 19. During the presentation, which is 45 to 60 minutes, he will focus on a soldier’s life in the war including the equipment they carried and the experiences they went through.
Through research, more than 270 Ligonier Valley veterans have been identified. However, Shirley Iscrupe, Pennsylvania Room archivist, is still seeking additional photographs, documents and any items that the public would be willing to share.
The show will remain open for viewing until Tuesday, Nov 16, during regular Pennsylvania Room hours from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesdays and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesday through Saturday. Check with the library prior to visiting the show, as hours are subject to change.
Event plans may also change because of COVID-19; check the library website for updates at www.ligonierlibrary.org. For additional information, call 724-238-6451 or email Shirley.Iscrupe@wlnonline.org
Details on veterans sought
The library's Pennsylvania Room is looking for information on veterans of the Korean War for the 2021 historic photography show.
Iscrupe said she would like to borrow and make copies of photographs, documents and any other data to help identify the men and women who served at that time, including those stationed in Germany.
There are currently around 270 veterans identified.
The dates for the show are Tuesday, Sept. 14, to Tuesday, Nov. 16.
For additional information, call the library at 724-238-6451 or email Shirley.Iscrupe@wlnonline.org
