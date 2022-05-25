“Summertime Fun in the Ligonier Valley,” the 20th in a series of annual historical photography exhibits, will be held at the Ligonier Valley Library from Aug. 9 through Sept. 27. In addition to photographs, the display will feature stories, historical information, documents, and memorabilia from summer events throughout the Valley.
The exhibit committee, headed by Pennsylvania Room Archivist Shirley Iscrupe have been working this spring to gather photos that depict “Summertime Fun in the Ligonier Valley” from many sources within the Pennsylvania Room collection.
The committee is requesting the loan of photographs and memorabilia of the many summertime events and activities from baseball, church festivals, firemen’s festivals, and visiting local venues like Idlewild, Powdermill, and the wide variety of local museums. It is also interested in photos depicting family reunions, picnics, enjoying ice cream, block parties, golfing, swimming, enjoying the concerts on the Diamond, and any fun summer activities. Community members are invited to share their best “Summertime Fun in the Ligonier Valley” memories.
The mission of these shows is to present a facet of Ligonier Valley history that is interesting, educational and may have been overlooked in the past. In addition, the photographs and documents copied become a permanent part of the Pennsylvania Room collection. This is an ideal manner of preserving history and provides patrons with a strong base from which to conduct research.
An opening reception is scheduled for Tuesday evening, Aug. 9, from 4 until 7 p.m. Snacks and conversation will be served. Other programming, including an old-fashioned ice cream social, will be announced as plans are finalized.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.