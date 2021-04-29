Historic Hanna's Town is set to celebrate its opening day of the 2021 season on Saturday, May 1 and welcome back the popular monthly Antiques & Collectibles event beginning May 9.
Reservations are recommended for opening day guided tours of the Revolutionary War era historic site, which now features several new reconstructed and renovated log buildings, as well as a new walking path. Reservations can be made by calling 724-836-1800, ext. 210.
The Lefevre House, gifted by the estate of Thelma Lefevre, was dismantled from its original location in Jeannette and reconstructed at Historic Hanna’s Town in 2020. A storehouse inside the fort was also reconstructed at the same time, utilizing logs from a house taken down in Greensburg. Westmoreland Historical Society volunteers and members of Proctor’s Militia played an important role in completing these reconstructions. A small log house was renovated into blacksmith shop that will feature demonstrations of this important 18th century trade.
Additionally, Eagle Scouts Adam Nichols, Jim Dzurica, and R.J. Valerio from Troop 405 developed a new walking path last year. Their projects collectively accomplished a number of educational, recreational and environmental projects, including planting native trees, shrubs, grasses, and flowering plants; constructing benches and bluebird boxes; and applying linseed oil to the Lefevre House and Storehouse to help preserve the wood.
“We are so excited to open for the season and welcome visitors to see our new additions to Historic Hanna’s Town,” Westmoreland Historical Society Education and Interpretation Manager Pam Curtin said. “Our staff, volunteers, and community partners have been hard at work over the last year creating new opportunities for visitors to enjoy local history.”
Opening day festivities also include living history displays and demonstrations by Proctor’s Militia.
Visitors can also enjoy sales on history-inspired gifts and keepsakes in the Westmoreland History Shop. Westmoreland Historical Society members will receive 20% off their purchase, and non-members will get 10% off.
Guided tours of Historic Hanna’s Town will be offered weekends in May and Thursdays through Sundays starting in June. Visit the Westmoreland Historical Society website, www.westmorelandhistory.org, for detailed hours of operation and tour schedule. Space is limited and guided tour reservations are requested.
Historic Hanna's Town preserves and interprets the history of the first Westmoreland County seat of government, which hosted the first English courts west of the Allegheny Mountains, established in 1773. Hanna’s Town was home to frontier settlers, hosted travelers along the Forbes Road, and served as a recruitment center during the Revolutionary War. The historic site, listed on the National Register of Historic Places, is collaboratively maintained by the Westmoreland Historical Society and Westmoreland County Parks and Recreation. As a county park, the grounds of Historic Hanna’s Town, which include walking paths, gardens, and interpretive waysides, are accessible daily.
Antiques & Collectibles, a community tradition since 1974, is set to return at Historic Hanna's Town beginning May 9. The monthly event provides excellent buying and selling opportunities for lovers of antiques and anyone seeking vintage items. Proceeds from this event have been vital for the reconstruction of Historic Hanna’s Town. The quaint and historic setting hosts numerous vendors offering a variety of one-of-a-kind antiques and collectibles covering a wide price range.
Antiques and Collectibles is held the second Sunday of the month. For 2021, these dates include May 9, June 13, July 11, August 8, September 12, and October 10.
Admission is $3 per car, and the event will be held rain or shine. No pets are permitted.
COVID-19 guidelines for visiting Historic Hanna’s Town are available online at www.westmorelandhistory.org/covid-19.
For more information, call 724-836-1800 or visit the Westmoreland Historical Society website, www.westmorelandhistory.org. For updates about programs and events, follow the Westmoreland Historical Society on Facebook, Twitter @WCHistory, and Instagram @WestmorelandHistory.
