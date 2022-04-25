Historic Hanna’s Town will open for the 2022 season on Saturday, April 30, and resume guided tours of the Revolutionary War era historic site. Special activities will enhance opening day. Members of the Revolutionary War era militia Proctor’s Independent Battalion Westmoreland County Pennsylvania will encamp in the fort and offer living history displays and demonstrations. Kids can try their hand at historic toys and games. The blacksmith will be in his shop part of the day to demonstrate this important 18th-century trade.
Visitors will enjoy sales on history-inspired gifts and keepsakes in the Westmoreland History Shop. Westmoreland Historical Society members will receive 20% off their purchase, and non-members will receive 10%. The Shop will also offer tastings of our jam, jelly, and honey at various times of the day.
Guided tours begin at 11 a.m., 1 p.m. and 3 p.m. Reservations are recommended for these tours, especially on Opening Day. Please call 724-836-1800 x210 to reserve your spot.
Guided tours of Historic Hanna’s Town will be offered weekends in May and Wednesdays-Sundays starting in June. Please visit our website for detailed hours of operation and tour schedule.
Historic Hanna’s Town preserves and interprets an important piece of American history. From 1773 through 1786, Hanna’s Town served as the site of the first English courts west of the Allegheny Mountains and the first seat of government for Westmoreland County. Hanna’s Town was home to frontier settlers, hosted travelers along the Forbes Road, and served as a recruitment center during the Revolutionary War. The historic site, listed on the National Register of Historic Places, is collaboratively maintained by the Westmoreland Historical Society and Westmoreland County Parks and Recreation. As a county park, the grounds of Historic Hanna’s Town, which include walking paths, gardens, and interpretive wayside signs, are accessible daily.
Antiques and Collectibles at Historic Hanna’s Town, opens its 49th year of fun and treasures on Sunday, May 8. This longstanding community tradition has provided good buying and selling opportunities for lovers of antiques and collectibles and anyone seeking unique vintage items. The quaint and historic setting hosts numerous vendors offering a variety of one-of-a-kind antiques and collectibles covering a wide price range. This popular event has been vital in providing funds for the re-creation of Historic Hanna’s Town.
Antiques and Collectibles Sales are held the second Sunday of the month May through October. For 2022, these dates are May 8, June 12, July 10, August 14, September 11, and October 9. Admission is $3 per car. This event is held rain or shine. Sorry, no pets are permitted.
Dealers of antiques, collectibles, and vintage items are invited to set up at the Antiques & Collectibles Sales. Dealer spaces are 28 ft. by 20 ft. on a grass surface. Whether you are cleaning out an attic and want to sell items for one day, or you are a dealer interested in setting up at every event, these sales bring buyers and sellers together. The fee to set up for one event is $40. Through May 8, dealers who sign up and pay for all six shows in advance receive a rate of $30 per show and can reserve their space.
For more information, call 724-836-1800 x210 or visit www.westmorelandhistory.org.
