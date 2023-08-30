Historic Hanna’s Town, 809 Forbes Trail Road, Hempfield Township, and the Kendra Gallery, will be open on Labor Day from 10:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.

Guided tours of the historic site reveal what it was like to live and work in Westmoreland County during the American Revolution when people had to work hard just to secure the essentials of life. Guided tours of Historic Hanna’s Town last about one hour and begin on a rolling basis as visitors arrive.

