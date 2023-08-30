Historic Hanna’s Town, 809 Forbes Trail Road, Hempfield Township, and the Kendra Gallery, will be open on Labor Day from 10:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.
Guided tours of the historic site reveal what it was like to live and work in Westmoreland County during the American Revolution when people had to work hard just to secure the essentials of life. Guided tours of Historic Hanna’s Town last about one hour and begin on a rolling basis as visitors arrive.
The final tour of the day begins no later than 1 p.m. Cost is $10 for adults, $6 for students through high school, 5 and under may participate for free, and Westmoreland Historical Society and active military members may participate for free.
The current exhibit, “Westmoreland 250, Telling our Story with 25 Objects,” will also be open in the Kendra Gallery of the Westmoreland History Education Center. This exhibit includes many ways that our ancestors labored through jobs and businesses. The exhibit is included with the guided tour or can be visited without taking the guided tour for only $5 for adults and free for children/students through 18 years old. The Kendra Gallery closes at 1:30 p.m. and Historic Hanna’s Town tours start no later than 1 p.m., leaving time for families and friends to enjoy a traditional Labor Day picnic.
About Historic Hanna’s Town
Historic Hanna’s Town preserves and interprets the history of the first seat of government for Westmoreland County, established in 1773, As such, it hosted the first English courts west of the Allegheny Mountains. Hanna’s Town was home to frontier settlers, hosted travelers along the Forbes Road and served as a recruitment center during the Revolutionary War. The historic site, listed on the National Register of Historic Places, is collaboratively maintained by the Westmoreland Historical Society and Westmoreland County Parks and Recreation. As a county park, the grounds of Historic Hanna’s Town, including walking paths, gardens and interpretive waysides, are accessible daily.
Keep up to date on activities and events on the website at www.westmorelandhistory.org, For information about Historic Hanna’s Town and the Westmoreland Historical Society, call 724-836-1800.
