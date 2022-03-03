Looking for a chance to own a piece of Latrobe history?
Dedication plaques dating back to the original construction of Latrobe’s Brewery Bridge and its reconstruction in the 1970s are being auctioned off to the highest bidder.
The plaques, removed during last year’s $2.4-million rehabilitation of the bridge that carries Ligonier Street over the Loyalhanna Creek, adjacent to the brewery, are from 1931 and 1974 and are being offered separately with sealed bids, which are being accepted until 10 a.m. Friday by the county commissioners’ chief clerk at 2 N. Main St., Suite 101, Greensburg, PA 15601.
According to Commissioner Gina Cerilli Thrasher, the idea to sell the plaques originated after the county was contacted by several parties interested in them.
The plaques are being stored at the Westmoreland County Public Works Building. Bidders can contact County Engineer Vaughn Neill at 724-830-3966 to view the items, which are to be sold as two lots.
The items are being sold “as-is” and the successful bidder will be able to pick them up from the public works building before April 1.
All sealed bids received will be opened approximately 15 minutes after the 10 a.m. Friday deadline. Late bids cannot be accepted or considered.
Meanwhile, less extensive preservation work is being planned for four other county bridges across the Loyalhanna, including bridges that cross the creek on Idlewild Hill Lane in Ligonier Township; at the point where Ligonier Street in Latrobe becomes McFarland Road in Derry Township; where an extension of McFarland meets Longs Road in Unity Township, and on Oasis Road at the Derry-Unity border.
For more information on the plaques auction, visit www.co.westmoreland.pa.us/CivicAlerts.aspx?AID=7099.
