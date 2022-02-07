The Highridge Water Authority recently re-elected John Stumpf of Burrell Township as chairman at its annual reorganization meeting.
Other officers elected were Vice Chairman Harold Hixson, Secretary James Mitchell and Treasurer John McMullen.
Authority Executive Director George E. Sulkosky was appointed as the assistant secretary/treasurer for 2022.
Authority meetings will continue being held on the third Tuesday of each month starting at 6:30 p.m.
Designated as depositories were AmeriServ Financial Bank, Somerset Trust, Savings and Trust Bank, InFirst Bank, Truist Bank, and the Pennsylvania Local Government Investment Trust (PLGIT).
Professionals appointed were Matthew Budash, solicitor; Gibson-Thomas Engineering Co. Inc. of Latrobe, engineer; and the Human Resources Group, labor relations consultant. Retained to conduct the annual audit was Rennie & Associates of Ligonier.
During its regular monthly meeting, the authority adopted a $3.7-million spending plan for 2022, which is the same as 2021. Personnel costs at $1,070,000 and debt service obligations of $1,100,000 comprise the bulk of expenses. Water rates were maintained at $8.60 per thousand gallons while operation and maintenance fees of $7 per equivalent dwelling unit (EDU) likewise remained unchanged. Tap fees for new homes at $1,800 and the customer facilities fee of $200 per unit stayed the same.
Scheduled projects for 2022 include replacement of 500 new water meters and construction of a new pump station in Seward. Water line extensions rescheduled for the upcoming season are Campbells Mill/Falling Run roads and Route 217 North, both of which are cooperative ventures with the supervisors of Burrell Township. Replacement of 3,500 feet of 8-inch water line on Route 56 south of Armagh is also ready for bidding.
Board member Harold Hixson was reappointed to a new five-year term by the Indiana County commissioners.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.