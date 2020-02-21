At the Highridge Water Authoriy’s annual reorganization meeting recently, John Stumpf of Burrell Township was re-elected as chairman of the authority. Other officers elected were vice chairman Harold Hixson, secretary James Mitchell and treasurer John McMullen.
Authority executive director George E. Sulkosky was appointed as the assistant secretary/treasurer for 2020.
Authority meetings will continue being held on the third Tuesday of each month starting at 6:30 p.m. Designated as depositories were Ameriserve Bank, Somerset Trust Co., Savings and Trust Bank, Indiana First Bank and the Pennsylvania Local Government Investment Trust (PLGIT). Approved as the trustee was Wilmington Trust.
Professionals appointed were Matthew Budash, solicitor; Gibson-Thomas Engineering Co. Inc. of Latrobe, engineer, and the Human Resources Group, labor relations consultant. Retained to conduct the annual audit was Rennie and Associates of Ligonier.
Adopted during its regular monthly meeting was a $3.6-million dollar spending plan for 2020, an increase of $100,000 (2.9%) over the previous year. Personnel costs at $1,193,000 and debt service obligations of $1.4 million make up the bulk of expenses. Water rates at $8.60 per thousand gallons and operation and maintenance fees of $7 per equivalent dwelling unit (EDU) were established.
The connection fee for new customers remained unchanged at $1,150, although the customer facilities fee was raised $50 to $200 per new household. Miscellaneous charges and fire service rates will remain the same.
With the recent completion of a new pump station, residents of Highrise Drive in Burrell Township will no longer be receiving water purchased by Highridge from the Blairsville Municipal Authority. Scheduled capital projects for 2020 include replacement of 500 residential water meters, and construction of a meter pit for measuring filtered water leaving the Sugar Run filter plant and entering the system. Gibson-Thomas engineers was authorized to update the Authority’s Act 57 Plan, which establishes tapping fee parameters.
Board members welcomed Frank Ferra of Burrell Township, who was recently named by Indiana County Commissioners to replace Dr. Bonni Dunlap, elected as a county auditor in November. Also reappointed for a new five-year term was John McMullen.
