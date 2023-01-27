High winds rolling down from the ridge stormed through Derry Township Wednesday, damaging multiple utility poles and buildings, and toppling countless trees.
According to Bradenville Volunteer Fire Department Chief Mark Piantine, firefighters started the day around noon when high winds “rolled the roof of a mobile home off halfway” along Pine Street.
“We had to have CART (County Animal Response Team) involved because they had about 15 cats in there,” Piantine said. “I wasn’t putting anyone inside because the whole thing was shaking because of the wind.”
Emergency responders were inundated with reports of trees and wires down in Dogwood Acres, and the villages of Brenizer and Torrance.
“It ended up being about 18 calls in almost three hours,” Piantine said.
Dogwood Acres saw damage to multiple trailers, he said, and a mail truck was reported stuck under a tree.
Other trees were reported down over Gray Station Road, state routes 982 and 217, and U.S. Route 30.
“Two utility poles on Pittsburgh Street also snapped off,” Piantine said, noting that PennDOT personnel had to shut down the roadway for cleanup efforts.
High winds also damaged roof panels at the agriculture building on the Derry Area School District campus.
Firefighters from Derry Borough, New Alexandria, Lloydsville, Youngstown, Ligonier, Latrobe, Blairsville and Black Lick assisted.
The calls continued early Thursday as two large pine trees were toppled in the vicinity of Gray Station Road and Skyview Drive. Additionally, wires were down off of Pandora Road and arcing in an adjacent field, Piantine said.
“It was just one tree after another,” he said. “The wind was very bad, especially when it comes down over the ridge. I felt like I was going to be blown off of (Route) 982 at one point.”
Joseph Bell can be reached at lb.josephbell@gmail.com or 724-537-3351 Ext. 28.
