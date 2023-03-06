Efforts continued throughout the weekend to restore electricity to thousands of customers affected by high winds Friday evening.
Emergency responders were inundated with calls Friday night as persistent high winds of 40 mph ravaged the area, toppling trees, downing power lines and utility poles, and disrupting traffic control signals.
The high winds prevented utility companies from getting a fast start in restoring power service because “crews cannot safely work in bucket trucks when winds are in excess of 40 mph,” according to West Penn Power.
Additionally, before utility crews can safely access damage sites, forestry crews must remove tree debris. Reports of trees and wires down across roadways were widespread throughout Westmoreland County, especially in parts of Unity Township, Latrobe, Ligonier Township and borough, and Derry Township and borough.
Members of the Unity Township Road Department on Sunday evening completed removal of downed trees on Pierce and Virginia streets in the Edgewater Terrace section of the township.
As of 6 p.m. Sunday, power had not yet been restored and a damaged utility pole had not yet been replaced. Residents were advised to exercise caution when driving through the area.
That was just one of several problem areas in the county.
Some service areas were not expected to have power restored until Monday evening. Crews were set to work in 16-hour shifts for around-the-clock coverage until service to all customers had been restored.
As of 1 p.m. Sunday, 6,300 customers in Fayette and Westmoreland counties were still without power following the weekend storm. At its peak, 51,000 customers were affected throughout West Penn Power’s service area.
“While power will be restored for many customers throughout (Sunday), some outages in the hardest hit areas will extend into late Monday,” according to West Penn Power.
The utility company on Saturday reported being assisted by more than 280 contractor personnel in speeding up restoration efforts.
Several businesses along U.S. Route 30 in Unity Township were without power and closed Friday evening as wind gusts reportedly hit 60 mph shortly before 8 p.m. A handful of Unity Township residences sustained damage from fallen trees. Several residents throughout the area reported damaged siding and fences.
Downed wires and uprooted trees were the norm in the storm’s aftermath.
“The powerful winds caused significant tree damage, downed power lines and broken poles,” according to West Penn Power. “The weather also resulted in difficult-to-access damage sites. Many outages will require work to be completed at multiple locations before power can be restored to some customers.”
Performances of the musical “Pippin,” originally scheduled March 3-5 at Greater Latrobe Senior High School, were postponed due to a power outage Friday at the high school.
Greater Latrobe School District officials on Sunday evening announced that shows were rescheduled for 2 p.m. and 7 p.m. Saturday, March 11, and 7 p.m. Sunday, March 12. General admission tickets will be sold at the door only starting one hour prior to performance times. If you have purchased tickets for the original performances, please bring your printed ticket to any of the rescheduled performances for general admission seating.
Unfortunately, no pre-selected seating will be available during any of the rescheduled performances.
According to Melissa Maczko, safety press officer for PennDOT, road closures and traffic diversion continued into Sunday. Those closures as of 7:30 p.m. Sunday included:
- Route 982 in Mount Pleasant Township from Alice Road to Moccasin Hollow Road due to downed trees and wires;
- Route 982 in Mount Pleasant Township from Tall Pine Drive to Route 130 due to downed trees and wires;
- Route 1023 (Nature Run Road) in Ligonier Township from Hall Road to Kissell Springs Road due to downed trees and wires;
- Route 2025 (Ankney Hill Road/Clay Pike Road) in Mount Pleasant Township from Clay Pike Road/Kecksburg Road to Sawmill Road due to downed trees;
- Route 259 in Ligonier Township from McCurdy Trail to Austraw Road due to downed trees and wires;
- Route 271 in Ligonier Township from Turkey Inn Road to Mill Road due to downed trees and wires, and
- Route 1007 (Ross Mountain Park Road) from Umheys Road in Ligonier Township to Route 1002 (Mountain View Road) in Fairfield Township due to downed trees and wires.
