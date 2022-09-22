The Derry Borough Municipal Authority agreed to inspect a water meter in case it’s the source of a high water bill after a former 1st Avenue business owner said issues arose when she got her final bill.
Hilah Panichelle has sold the building that was formerly Wild Woman Tattoo but said months before finalizing the sale, she called to schedule a dye test per borough code and was told the authority was making a “peculiar exemption.”
“She assured me that because I had completed a dye test just over two years ago … and because my bills appeared rather consistent, there would be no need to send the guy out to perform such a task because it was redundant,” Panichelle said.
Derry Borough and the realtors require a dye test, but Panichelle said the employee told her she would attest to the realtor the test was being waived. But when the employee contacted her again Sept. 13, after the building had been sold, she was told her final bill showed she used more than 67,000 gallons of water and her bill would be $892.40. Panichelle said the employee told her she suspected a silent leak.
The events that led to the nearly $900 bill has left Panichelle “disgusted” by how it was mismanaged.
“A (municipal authority) employee took it upon themselves to bend the rules,” Panichelle said. “Had this test been conducted as I had requested … the silent leak would have probably been detected.”
The authority manager and its engineer from Gibson-Thomas Engineering agreed that a dye test would not have found a leak since that looks at water going out through sewage. Still, board secretary Sara Cowan and the authority’s solicitor asked why the employee thought she was authorized to grant such an exemption, especially when the last test was done over two and half years ago.
Amy Forsha, the manager, said she was on vacation the day the employee granted the exemption. She said she believes the employee knew the authority had taken similar action in the past, especially for houses that are being flipped and thought she could do the same.
“She should have never thought she had the authority,” Solicitor Sam Dalfonso said.
Upon inspection of Panichelle’s bill, it appears the water problem began in September 2021. Panichelle said she had a running toilet but corrected the problem. At the time, she thought the issue was resolved.
Forsha said the meter is 20 years old and at the point of its lifecycle to be replaced. The board agreed to pull the meter for inspection to see if that may be the problem and replace it.
Panichelle said she didn’t want the new owner to be burdened with this problem when she feels the authority caused it.
“My main concern is that I don’t feel like the buyer should ethically have to pay for a dye test,” she said.
The board agreed with her. The new owner will also be offered a dye test at no cost but Forsha said the authority has take-home kits that are no cost which can be used as well.
As for Panichelle’s bill, which she has already paid, the board agreed that after it looks at everything, if it determines a refund is in order, it will be issued. She told the board she is fine with the decision but hopes there are no further issues for other customers in the future.
“I would like my unfavorable experience to serve as a cautionary tale in the minds of municipal authority employees,” Panichelle said. “Rules are in place to protect both parties of a transaction.”
Joe Wells can be reached at lb.joewells@gmail.com or 724-537-3351 Ext. 30.
