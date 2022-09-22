The Derry Borough Municipal Authority agreed to inspect a water meter in case it’s the source of a high water bill after a former 1st Avenue business owner said issues arose when she got her final bill.

Hilah Panichelle has sold the building that was formerly Wild Woman Tattoo but said months before finalizing the sale, she called to schedule a dye test per borough code and was told the authority was making a “peculiar exemption.”

Joe Wells can be reached at lb.joewells@gmail.com or 724-537-3351 Ext. 30.

