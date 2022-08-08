The warm sun and clear skies provided the perfect weather for Steelers fans from all over to pour into Latrobe for the return of Steelers Fest and the Friday Night Lights practice.
While fresh squeezed lemonade and Kona shaved ice helped everyone beat the heat, Mother Nature eventually stepped in offering too much help. The cool rains which began late in the afternoon forced the Steelers to cancel practice and caused widespread flooding throughout western Pennsylvania.
Still, many were excited to don their black and gold and celebrate the return of Steelers to Latrobe, including Greg Milinovich of State College.
Greg drove in Friday morning to watch the practice, something he has done for the past 17 years.
“I just got here but I’m excited to have the Steelers back,” Milinovich said.
Steelers Fest, hosted by the Greater Latrobe-Laurel Valley Regional Chamber of Commerce, brought 25 food and craft vendors to Latrobe Memorial Stadium. Members of the Steelers organization hosted a giveaway for some team swag, black and gold face painting, and a throwing and kicking skills challenge.
Those wanting to get a bird’s eye view of the festival and stadium could test their athletic skill at the 30-foot climbing wall. All the while, DJ Dark Shark played the Steelers fight song and other music.
Cam Ringler, 11, of Homer City, the son of Nikkie and Jason, asked his parents to bring him out so he could watch his favorite player, Chase Claypool.
“He’s very explosive off the ball,” Cam said.
Getting to try his passing skills was the early favorite of the day, Cam said.
Ahmad Rudd of Richmond, Virginia, also had a great time throwing the football at the skills challenge, landing a couple of touchdown passes. Despite the heat, Steelers Fest provided a good atmosphere before the nighttime practice, he said.
Former Pittsburgh Steelers Louis Lipps and Max Starks signed autographs for fans before the gates were to open. Representation for the new namesake of the Pittsburgh Steelers’ field, Acrisure, was also present, talking with fans and hosting a raffle for signed memorabilia.
Unfortunately, Steelers fans were left in a gridlock trying to leave the stadium parking lots once the cancellation was announced. An opportunity to watch the team practice at St. Vincent College the following day also rained out.
Steelers defensive tackle Cam Heyward took to Twitter to apologize to fans.
“Steelers nation I wanted to apologize for the inclement weather and not being able to be there for Friday Night lights/Practice today (sic),” Heyward wrote. “The team can’t wait to see the fans soon!”
There are two weeks left of training camp. The Steelers will also face off against the Seattle Seahawks Aug. 13 for their first preseason game. The team’s next open practice will be today at 1:55 p.m.
