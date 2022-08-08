The warm sun and clear skies provided the perfect weather for Steelers fans from all over to pour into Latrobe for the return of Steelers Fest and the Friday Night Lights practice.

While fresh squeezed lemonade and Kona shaved ice helped everyone beat the heat, Mother Nature eventually stepped in offering too much help. The cool rains which began late in the afternoon forced the Steelers to cancel practice and caused widespread flooding throughout western Pennsylvania.

