A high-speed chase that had spanned two counties came to an abrupt halt Tuesday when the stolen vehicle police were pursuing struck vehicles parked at a Ligonier Township restaurant along Route 30, police said.
State police apprehended a suspect, Gary Austin Blough, 18, of Johnstown after a brief chase on foot following the crash, according to court documents.
Blough was arraigned Tuesday on numerous charges, including felony counts of flight to avoid apprehension, receiving stolen property, unlawful restraint, forgery and possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance, and more than two dozen misdemeanor counts including reckless endangerment and driving under the influence.
According to court documents, state police were notified around 12:30 p.m. Tuesday that a vehicle that had previously been reported stolen was spotted on Route 30 in Jenner Township, Somerset County. State police stopped the blue Ford Escape, but Blough took off and led police on a high-speed chase heading west on Route 30 down Laurel Mountain.
Police said the stolen vehicle reached speeds of up to 120 mph and passed 17 other vehicles, nearly striking two vehicles head-on, during the pursuit that lasted about six minutes.
The SUV eventually struck a guide rail and slammed into several vehicles parked at Hansley’s Pub & Grille in Ligonier Township, just east of Ligonier Borough, according to police. No one was injured in the crash.
Blough then fled from the vehicle on foot, running into a wooded area before troopers apprehended him about 10 feet from a bag of marijuana and holding a red ski mask, according to court documents. Blough allegedly told troopers he had smoked marijuana prior to the crash. Police seized $2,300, a digital scale, counterfeit money and more marijuana from inside the SUV, according to court documents.
Two people, one of them a juvenile, were in the SUV with Blough during the chase, police said. The passengers allegedly asked Blough to stop during the pursuit.
Blough is free on $10,000 unsecured bond awaiting a July 29 preliminary hearing before Somerset County Magisterial District Judge Susan Mankamayer.
