State police at Greensburg were involved in a high-speed chase Sunday which began in New Alexandria and ended in Loyalhanna Creek in Latrobe.
According to a public information release report filed by PSP Greensburg, 26-year-old Luis Aldofo Marsalese of New Alexandria was observed July 3 at 10:23 a.m. via radar traveling 75 mph in a 45 mph zone on state Route 22 in New Alexandria.
Marsalese failed to stop for a police cruiser with lights and siren activated. He fled through New Alexandra to state Route 981 and traveled south to Slag Road. Marsalese then drove through the campground at Keystone State Park at a high rate of speed, endangering pedestrians. Marsalese drove through a field to reenter Slag Road to state Route 981 south toward Latrobe in excess of 90 mph.
Officers from the Latrobe Police Department observed Marsalese’s vehicle enter the city on Lattanzio Road and began to pursue him. Marsalese abandoned his vehicle at a dead end on Water Street near City Brewing and fled on foot down the Loyalhanna Creek bed.
A perimeter was established by multiple troopers and Latrobe police officers, and Marsalese was apprehended along the creek bed near City Brewing.
Marsalese was initially transported to Westmoreland County Prison to await preliminary arraignment; he was arraigned 9:03 a.m. July 4.
According to court records, Marsalese faces charges of fleeing or attempting to elude police, a third-degree felony; recklessly endangering another person, a second-degree misdemeanor, and multiple summary offenses, including exceeding the maximum speed limit by 30 mph, reckless driving and duties at a stop sign.
Marsalese posted bail at $10,000 unsecured. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for 10 a.m. July 13.
