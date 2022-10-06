Data from a problem waterline shows a buildup in pressure overnight that has caused constant breaks over the past couple of months.

Ligonier Township Municipal Authority Manager Anthony Griffith told the board the problem begins nightly around midnight and lasts nearly four hours in the line along state Route 271. Pressures in the line reach as high as 150 pounds per square inch – the maximum the waterline is rated to withstand.

Joe Wells can be reached at lb.joewells@gmail.com or 724-537-3351 Ext. 30.

