Data from a problem waterline shows a buildup in pressure overnight that has caused constant breaks over the past couple of months.
Ligonier Township Municipal Authority Manager Anthony Griffith told the board the problem begins nightly around midnight and lasts nearly four hours in the line along state Route 271. Pressures in the line reach as high as 150 pounds per square inch – the maximum the waterline is rated to withstand.
The authority gathered a week’s worth of data and saw the same issue occurring every night, Griffith said.
In the coming weeks the authority will try to ease the pressure issue. Air release valves will be installed along with a blowoff release, similar to one found on a home water heater, which will let water escape.
While it may not fix the problem entirely, it could reduce the number of breaks, Griffith said.
The board directed Griffith and Jake Bolby from EADS Group to decide on the best possible grants for which to apply with regard to the potential state Route 271 line replacement. The authority has estimated the project could cost around $1 million.
Bolby presented numerous state and federal grant options, many of which the authority has used in the past. Board member Bill Stablein asked them to consider the urgency of the project instead of getting a “name on a list” and hoping for funding.
Board member Dan Resenic asked Griffith to make sure the water that is released does not spill out into the street causing slick conditions. Griffith said he is working with Bolby to make sure that doesn’t happen.
Solicitor Dan Hudock provided an update on the authority’s and township’s Act 537 sewage appeal. Representatives from the Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection (PDEP), the township and the authority held a conference call to discuss the issues with the plans submitted.
Hudock described the meeting as “generally constructive,” but Resenic and John Beaufort were not as pleased. Resenic asked if members of the PDEP could meet in person instead of doing everything on phones and laptops.
“I think it would be beneficial if we could possibly get representatives from the (PDEP) to come up to this facility, onsite, look at paper maps instead of fooling around on the small computer screen,” Resenic said.
He added there was a lot of “ambiguity” with information on where lines are, including a “ghost line” which the PDEP insists exists but the authority disagrees.
Beaufort was critical of PDEP representatives’ knowledge of the area.
“It’d be nice for them to know what streams are where and where they’re coming from,” Beaufort said.
During Monday’s call, representatives from PDEP allegedly didn’t know much about the waterways and wetlands in the area, according to Beaufort.
“They didn’t know where the Mill Creek was or what dumped into it or where the Mill Creek dumped into the Loyalhanna (Creek) or if the Loyalhanna dumped into the Mississippi (River),” Beaufort said.
Resenic backed Beaufort’s characterization of the meeting.
“He’s not exaggerating,” Resenic said.
Stablein rhetorically asked the board how the PDEP could have made their decision with the “misinformation” they had.
Hudock said he expects to hear from PDEP lawyers in the coming weeks and will see about scheduling an in-person meeting.
The LTMA will meet again 4 p.m. Oct. 19.
