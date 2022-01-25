Hey, neigh-bor: Latrobe business owner planning horse-drawn rides Feb. 20

There’s nothing wrong with a little horsing around from time to time — when it’s in a horse-drawn sleigh, that is.
To that end, Mike Ciotti, owner of 512 Coffee and Ice Cream, located at 512 Ligonier St., Latrobe, is planning to host horse-drawn “sleigh” or carriage rides in the city’s First Ward from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 20, in the hope of encouraging people to visit the city.
“It comes back to, ‘Let’s give them another reason to come to Latrobe. What else will bring people down?’” he said.
Mike and his father, Paul Ciotti, who owns the property where the 512 business is located, spoke with members of Latrobe City Council at its agenda prep meeting Monday night regarding the acquisition of a permit for the proposed event.
Mike envisions that his event will operate in much the same way as the popular horse-drawn carriage rides held regularly during special events in Ligonier.
He laid out two proposed looping routes for the rides — one shorter than the other, to be used in case of extremely cold weather — that will both start and end at 512 Coffee and Ice Cream, with each trip taking approximately 25 minutes. He estimated the carriage will make the rounds approximately 10 times.
Although it’s in the spirit of a sleigh ride, the “sleigh” is actually on wheels. Mike said he’s working with a Somerset County business that provides the service, and that it is linked to Misty Haven Carriage of Davidsville, the business that provides the service for the Ligonier events.
“There’s a group of these guys that all work together,” Mike said, noting that while he couldn’t immediately recall the Somerset business’ name, the owner noted that there are small towns in Ohio which do this sort of thing regularly, a couple of times a month, as a way to bring business into town, an idea that appealed to Mike.
“There’s a lot of communities around here that do things like this, so we’re like, ‘Hey, it’s a great idea,’” he said.
He’s tried several other creative ventures at his business to draw people in, such as bonfires, but noted that the weather can sometimes put a damper on something like that.
“It’s tough to promote a fire when it’s 15 degrees out,” he said.
Latrobe Police Chief John Sleasman, after briefly glancing over Mike’s proposal, said he doesn’t see any “big issue” as long as the carriage adheres to all applicable laws, including the laws that all vehicles on the road must follow. He noted that it would have to have a placard on the back denoting it as a slow-moving vehicle. Mike also noted that there would be a cleanup crew to accompany the carriage.
Councilman Ralph Jenko asked if it would be handled similarly to a visit by an Amish buggy in town, and solicitor John Greiner said he could look into the matter.
Jenko noted that he’s in favor of the idea.
“We appreciate anything businesses can do to provide entertainment” and lure people into the city, he said.
“I think it sounds like a good idea,” Latrobe Mayor Eric Bartels added.
Mike and Paul noted that the owner of the business that will be providing the carriage service expressed interest in making it a regular event, perhaps a couple times a month, and if it takes off, perhaps it could expand beyond the city’s First Ward.
